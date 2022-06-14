Persuasion: Dakota Johnson has a dilemma with an old love in the trailer for the adaptation of Jane Austen for Netflix; watch

Dakota Johnson is ready to stun viewers around the world in yet another Netflix production. After “The Lost Daughter”, a film inspired by the work of Elena Ferrante that was nominated for an Oscar, the actress will now live the protagonist of “Persuasion”. This Tuesday (14), the platform released the first trailer for the feature, an adaptation of the eponymous book written by Jane Austen that arrives in its catalog on July 15.

The film tells the story of Anne Elliot (Dakota), who, coming from a snobbish and decadent family, is unhappy with “modern sensibilities”. Everything gets worse after the woman ends her engagement to Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) because of pressure from her family. Upon meeting him again, however, the character finds herself at an impasse between following her heart and giving the boy a second chance or leaving her past behind for good.

In addition to Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis, the production also has Harry Golding, Richard E. Grant and Nikki Amuka-Bird in the cast. The film also marks the big screen debut of director Carrie Cracknell, a famous name in American theater who has worked with Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway’s “Seawall/A Life”, and Vanessa Kirby in “Julie”.

Jane Austen’s last book, “Persuasion” was originally released in 1818, a year after the author’s death. Over the last few decades, the work had already been adapted for both cinema, in 1995, and for television, in 2007. The latter was even made by the British broadcaster ITV and featured Sally Hawkins in the role of Anne Elliot.