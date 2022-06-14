It is true that the topic Covid-19 has lost interest in the online sphere, but the numbers remain high and the world remains in a pandemic. After vaccination for adults, the US Medicines Agency (FDA) has now come to claim that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for children under 5 years of age.

Under the proposed plan, the first two doses of Pfizer are given three weeks apart, and the third is given eight weeks after the second.

The FDA has scheduled a meeting of experts for next Wednesday (15), with the aim of deciding whether or not to recommend the Pfizer vaccine (administered in three doses to children aged six months to five years) and the Moderna vaccine. (two doses for children aged six months to five years).

According to an FDA report, children under five are the only age group not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the United States and most countries, but their rate of hospitalization and death is “higher than in other countries.” children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years.

A preliminary estimate put the vaccine’s effectiveness at 80.3%, but the FDA noted that this percentage was based on a few positive cases — just 10, compared to the 21 sought for a more accurate estimate.

There are nearly 20 million American children under the age of five, representing 6% of the population.

If, as expected, FDA-appointed experts recommend both vaccines, the matter immediately moves to another panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will have the final word.

Last week, White House officials advanced that the rollout of millions of doses of these vaccines in pharmacies and doctors’ offices could begin as early as June 21.