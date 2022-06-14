Piqué has an affair with a nightclub waitress after Shakira split

Shortly after confirming the end of his relationship with singer Shakira, defender Piqué, from Barcelona, ​​already has a new love. According to the Spanish press, the player has an affair with a waitress at the nightclub “La Travessia”, located in the Spanish city and frequented by the Blaugrana athlete.

According to Telecinco’s “Socialité” program, the girl’s initials are “CC”, and Piqué used to use a side door to enter the club without being noticed by the paparazzi. In addition, the defender was in a VIP area, which had curtains and stairs.

The Spanish TV show “Sálvame” went to the nightclub and reported that the football player’s alleged affair has not worked there since June 4, the same date as Piqué and Shakira’s joint announcement. Approached by the reporter, a waiter said he would lose his job if he commented on the case and asked to be left alone.

Piqué and Shakira confirmed the end of the relationship in early June, due to an alleged betrayal of the Barcelona defender. According to the newspaper ‘El Periódico’, the Colombian would have caught the player with a blonde woman in her 20s.

The defender currently lives in the triplex where he lived when he was single, in the center of Barcelona, ​​and is currently at an impasse over the custody of their children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

At the club, according to “Mundo Deportivo”, the 35-year-old player is not part of coach Xavi Hernández’s plans and could become a reserve. The newspaper points out that Piqué’s high salary and the subsequent injuries create a nuisance at the Catalan club, which would be willing to find a solution for the two-year bond that it still has with the athlete. Piqué, however, wants to stay at Barça.