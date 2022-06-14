Pix soars in online purchases and gets closer to card payments

Also check out the ranking on the most used payment methods in e-commerce!

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

Pix, the instant payment system, is increasingly consolidated. In May 2022 alone, it reached the mark of 73.2 million daily transactions, according to the Central Bank. A recent study, carried out by Consultoria GMattos, points out that this form of payment occupies large spaces in e-commerce, an environment dominated by credit cards.

The credit card still leads the ranking of payment methods in online stores in Brazil, with 98.3% acceptance, according to the same survey by GMattos.

In the first edition of this study, carried out in January 2021, Pix occupied the 5th place in the ranking, being accepted by only 16.9% of virtual businesses. Already in May 2022, it reached the level of 74.6%, quadrupling its acceptance.

Pix growth

Pix has been operating for a little over a year, so it is normal for some merchants to take a while to accept the payment method. However, this significant growth in the use of the platform indicates that the system is strengthened in the country.

One factor that partly explains this popularity is the discount that can be applied at checkout, if the payment method is Pix. Stores are able to offer a reduction of 3% to 18% in the value of products in cases like this.

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

Consultants believe that Pix can surpass the boleto – currently, it registers 76.3% of payments –, which grows slowly. In the latest calculation by GMattos, the instant payment system was already in 3rd place in the ranking, above digital wallets and debit cards.

Payment method ranking

See the ranking of the most used forms of payment in e-commerce, released by the GMattos Consulting survey in 2022.

Credit card: 98.3% Boleto: 76.3% Pix: 74.6% Digital wallets (PicPay, PayPal, Mercado Pago, etc): 45.8% Debt: 28.8%

For more information about Pix, visit the Central Bank website.

