Plan ahead: check out the cultural agenda for this Tuesday (14/06) | Life and Art

Heitor Villa Lobos Chamber Orchestra, conducted by conductor Leonardo Sidney, performs a concert in allusion to the week of Corpus Christi (Photo: Thomas Magnum/Disclosure)

The Heitor Villa-Lobos Chamber Orchestra performs a concert in allusion to the week of Corpus Christi. The presentation counts on the partnership of Fundação Amigos do Theatro, from Theatro José de Alencar (TJA). The repertoire is completely erudite, with pieces such as “Sarabande in D minor”, by Handel, and “Ave Maria”, by Caccini. Conducted by conductor Leonardo Sidney, the orchestra will have the special participation of professor and pianist Alvany Silva.

When: Tuesday 14th at 7:30 pm

Where: Sanctuary and Parish of São Benedito and Nossa Senhora do Patrocínio (Av. Imperador, 1165 – Centro)

Free

Raimundinha – Paulo Diogenes

Humor

An initiative by comedian Bené Barbosa to promote the art of humor in Ceará, the project “Tuesday of Graça” welcomes comedians from Ceará Alex Nogueira, Edson Santo and Ruan Bustamante, Vitor Alen, Paulo Diógenes (photo) and Mateus Franklin at Cineteatro São Luiz. Tickets begin to be distributed one hour before the event. Entry upon presentation of the vaccination passport against Covid-19.

When: Tuesday 14th at 6:30 pm

Where: Cineteatro São Luiz (500 Major Facundo Street – Downtown)

More info: @cineteatrosaoluiz on Instagram

Free

Fashion

Fashion teacher and businesswoman Fernanda Farias teaches the face-to-face course “Translating fashion trends”. The activity addresses how to identify and adapt trends to market niches, in a profitable and assertive way. Entry subject to the presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19, accompanied by official document with photo.

When: Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th from 6pm to 10pm

Where: Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará (av. Barão de Studart, 1980, IEL Mezzanine, room 1 – Dionísio Torres)

How much: BRL 399 at sympla.com.br

More info: @sindconfeccoesce on Instagram

Movie theater

The movie “Pureza” is still showing in Brazilian cinemas and now premieres at Cinema do Dragão. In the plot, directed by Renato Barbieri, Purity (Dira Paes) searches for her son, Abel, who disappeared after leaving for a mine in the Amazon region. Based on a true story, the film depicts Purity’s struggle against slave labor.

When: Tuesday 14th at 20:00

Where: Cinema do Dragão (Dragon do Mar street, 81 –

Iracema Beach)

How much: BRL 8 (half) and BRL 16 (whole)

More info: @cinemadodragao on Instagram

Drama

“Uma Prova de Amor” (2009) is the film scheduled for the Afternoon Session, on Globo, this Tuesday, 14th. In the feature film, Anna was conceived to help her older sister in the treatment of leukemia. At the age of 11, subjected to several medical procedures by her parents in order to cure her sister, she takes those responsible to court in order to be emancipated. Nick Cassavetes directs, with Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin and Sofia Vassilieva in the cast.

When: Tuesday, 14th, from

from 3:30 pm

Where: TV Globo

Sebastian Godoy integrates the program of the 8th International Circus Festival of Ceará

There’s a circus!

The 8th Ceará International Circus Festival is in Itapipoca. This Tuesday, 14th, at 7 pm, Companhia Laguz Circo e Teatro presents the show “Suspiros e Burbujas” in the district of Asunción. On Wednesday, the 15th, on Avenida Anastácio Braga, from 8 pm, there are attractions such as Edi Soriano and Dudu Sousa. On Thursday, 16th, Circo Eguap will be at Praia da Baleia at 7 pm, while Avenida Anastácio Braga will receive, at 8 pm, Sebastian Godoy (photo) and more.

More information: festivaldecircoceara.com/