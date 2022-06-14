‘Players are not used to arriving at 7 am’

Former player and commentator charged income from the red-black squad during ESPN FC this Monday (13)

The bad phase of Flamengo was the topic of debate on the program ESPN FC this Monday (13). Without winning for three games, the red-black team flirts with the relegation zone in 16th position, with 12 points in 11 matches.

For Zinho, former player and commentator for Disney Channels, Dorival Jrwhich debuted with defeat to Internacional last Saturdayhas the difficult mission of trying to change the players’ posture to reverse the situation.

“Players in Brazil are not used to arriving at the club at 7am. I am not against renewal. The players did not adapt to the work model, group management, there were internal fights, locker room problems, beak with the coach’s posture and left no legacy of not having a coaching staff. Flamengo doesn’t have that anymore. He had to run after Dorival because he didn’t have a coach to whistle training. He (Paulo Sousa) had already fallen a long time ago, he just needed a coach to take over,” Zinho said before adding:

“Players are not satisfied. When you face and start to win, that’s enough. Players will have to take responsibility. It will depend on them”, analyzed the commentator.

Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday (15) to face the cuiabáat 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 12th round of the Brazilian.