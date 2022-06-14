PODCAST: Musical Joker 2, Strawberry Supermoon, Coffee Benefits and More!

Kboing in Alta, Tuesday, June 14th!

Uber expensive!

A daily ride of approximately R$20 on the Uber app ended up costing a user dearly. The charge for a route carried out between neighborhoods of João Pessoa, in Paraíba, cost about R$ 1000.

The case that took place over the weekend gained repercussion on Twitter. After receiving the undue charge, Adriano Gomes said he contacted the company via the help chat, and the response was not positive: in prints published on the social network, the company’s service claims that the value would have been generated by a dynamic charge and which was displayed to the user before the start of the trip. That is, everything would be in accordance with the platform.

dark web

A survey by the digital security company Nord VPN revealed that criminals have already made BRL 88 million on the dark web selling more than 720,000 Brazilian data. Information sold includes credit cards, ID documents and driver’s license.

Among the sales of e-mails, Brazilians are in 20th place in the ranking, with each address costing around US$ 9.99 each (R$ 51.07 at the current price).

coffee benefits

Early morning coffee can do much more than keep us awake and alert. A recent study shows that doses of caffeine can cause lasting changes in our brain that favor learning, and that remain even when we stop consuming the drink for a while.

Scientists noticed that the brains of rodents that were given a caffeinated beverage regularly for two weeks showed differences in several types of brain cells.

joker 2

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Joker 2 is set to be a musical and that Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in the sequel. If the studio’s partnership with the singer works out, it will be confirmed that the film’s universe is different from what we saw in Suicide Squad, with Margot Robbie in the role.

Rumors that Lady Gaga would join the cast of Joker ‘populated’ on the internet since the beginning of the year, but gained more traction after the confirmation of the long by Todd Phillips last week.

drone delivery

By all indications, Amazon’s drone delivery project is close to becoming a reality. The company announced that it will launch its service in the city of Lockeford, California, later this year, after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Amazon, in this test start, delivery will be eligible for thousands of products, through the Prime delivery service.

furniture

Mobylette is back! The moped that was a hit in the 1980s is back, retaining the aluminum frame and saddle of the original model that made it so famous. But there’s a novelty: the addition of the electric format should catch the attention of both the most nostalgic and new enthusiasts.

The new Mobylette can be activated either by pedal movement or by the accelerator integrated into the display and the speed does not exceed 25 km/h in its 3 driving modes: Eco, Mid and High.

Sales started in March of this year on the internet with a value of R$ 9,199, but the entire first batch was sold in less than 24 hours.

strawberry supermoon

The Strawberry Supermoon appears this Tuesday, the 14th, at night and will be the biggest and brightest. It will appear from 6 pm, just after sunset.

The apex will be around midnight, at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday, when it will be closest to the earth and can be observed with the naked eye.

The moon will be 14% larger and coincides with its perigee, that is, when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth during its orbit.

Temperature in the region

Residents of the Rio Preto region are suffering from low temperatures. Data from the Integrated Center for Agrometeorological Information indicate that the lowest temperature in the Northwest of São Paulo was recorded in Dirce Reis, where at dawn the thermometer marked 4 degrees.

In Rio Preto, the Cetesb thermometer, in the Eldorado neighborhood, marked 10.2 degrees at 7 am. Between Rio Preto and Mirassol, Ciiagro’s thermometer marked 8.3 degrees.

The cold should weaken throughout the week. On Tuesday, the forecast points to a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 26°C.

Vaccine passport

The mayor of Rio Preto, Edinho Araújo vetoed the project by councilor Bruno Moura against the requirement for a vaccine passport in public places. Edinho said in the veto, filed in the Chamber last Monday that, in addition to the proposal being flawed in the initiative, since it would be exclusively up to the Executive to legislate on the subject, the project represents a risk to public health.

In Rio Preto, the passport has been required in faculties and health establishments, such as Hospital de Base, among others. Private schools have also required the immunizer. In municipal public schools, the rule applies to servers.

