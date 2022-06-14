Program debates influence of boos from fans to Botafogo: ‘Team was emotionally broken’

The boos of the crowd Botafogo at half-time and after the 1-0 loss to Hawaiithis Monday, in the Nilton Santos Stadiumfur Brazilian championship, were the subject of a long discussion on the program “Seleção SporTV”. After all, did they influence performance or not?

for the narrator Renata Silveirathe fan is right.

– Nice to start with twisted subject. I was following the Botafogo game. I’m with her, I’d be booing, picking on the players. Let’s talk about it. Botafogo needed a John Textor, to renew itself. When he talks about deluding himself, he doesn’t stop there. It’s more that Botafogo needs to be what it always was. The fans were suffering a lot, they were believing and now they have to get on their feet – defended Renata Silveira.

the presenter André Rizek believes that, yes, the boos may have had a direct influence.

– We can’t charge the fans anything. We charge football professionals, who is playing a role. The fan who pays for the ticket is a free being. We can evaluate the impact on the game, if it helped, if it can hinder, how much weight this has. In yesterday’s game, I read that the defeat was much more emotional than tactical or technical. It was OK in the first half, better than Avaí, dominated the game, scored at the end. The crowd was enraged, booed at halftime. I’m guessing the team was emotionally wrecked, a nervous wreck. I put the account of this defeat on the nerves – evaluated Rizek.

– Kevin’s goal has just been scored, Botafogo will go down to the locker room in that environment. “Team without shame” and lots of boos. The fan has the right to vent, as long as he is not racist, homophobic, violent, xenophobic or commits a crime. Who has to be rational is the coach and the players. The fan has every right to express dissatisfaction, whether rational or irrational. Fans are free beings, nobody controls them. What I’m analyzing is how it impacted the team, which came back insecure, afraid of making a mistake. I believe that this environment was fundamental for this lack of control – opined Rizek.

the commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansur pondered that it was not just the crowd that was the determining factor of the game.

– I think it’s one of the elements, there are others. How to be a team in formation. It still has little confidence in its game mechanics to impose itself on the environment and put its way of playing. He was better than the opponent in the first half, he was closer to scoring and suffered in a very rare moment that was in danger. I think it’s cruel to say that it was just for the fan’s manifestation. There is also a team in formation, with mechanisms still being developed. The trainer is still groping. This team has been around for ten games, it’s not shameless, it’s under construction – he explained.

Big housein turn, added that the protests are due to recent history.

– The booing wasn’t for the first half, it was for the pack. It was incomprehensible to be for the first half that Botafogo played. The size of the demonstration was incompatible. It wasn’t because of the 45 minutes, it was because of the package. In the previous game, in 15 minutes it was 3-0. “Team without shame” was because of the previous game, in the first half I didn’t see a team without shame. He dominated and ended up taking a free kick, it happens in any game. All the behavior was because of the package and the recent past. It had a negative influence because the players were taken by surprise. They know if they are better, if they have the domain, they are touching. When the opponent scores and this charge comes, it is surprising negatively for the players. In their minds, every game is a game. In the fans’ minds, it’s all the games – declared Casagrande.

– This boo is not from yesterday’s game, it’s from the other games. Botafogo has not played well. If you think about it, it was good against Ceará, Atlético-GO and Flamengo. Against Fortaleza, he won and didn’t play well. It comes from bad performances. The fan complains a lot about the persistence in some names. Oyama and Tchê Tchê were the worst in the field, apathetic, they did not fight. The environment has not worked out, it has to be worked on more. There was still Playing Vinícius Lopes to the right for the entry of Matheus Nascimento, returning from the Brazilian under-20 team, Erison still coming back without being 100%, it was being decisive. Botafogo had 21 shots, it comes a lot, but doesn’t put the ball in the net. The fans are losing patience not only for yesterday with the team and the coach – agreed Renata Silveira.