Recipe auctions iPhone XR and other Apple items; see how to participate

Starting today (14), the Federal Revenue receives proposals for its online auction with goods seized at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo. Among the 63 lots are iPhone, iPad Mini, Apple Watch, as well as a Trek bike or surfboard.

The batch of the iPhone XR, Apple’s smartphone launched in 2018, starts at R$ 1,000. For the 16 GB iPad Mini, the minimum bid is R$100. In addition to Apple products, there are electronics from other brands such as LG and Xiaomi.

Among smartwatches, Apple’s Series 6 may receive bids from R$600. There is also a lot with Huawei products, with two Mate 40 cell phones and a smart watch with a minimum bid of R$3,000.

There are specific items that can only be purchased by legal entities. This is the case of lot 21, with designer clothes, including Dolce Gabbana, Gucci and Farftech, with a minimum bid of R$ 100 thousand.

A lot with gold coins can be purchased by legal entities from R$ 70 thousand.

Compare the price of auction products

iPhone XR Image: Disclosure

In the online auction, the iPhone XR 34GB has a minimum bid of R$ 1,000.

The specifications were made available by the IRS.

On the internet, only the 64 GB version of the cell phone is available.

At auction: from R$ 1 thousand

Online: from BRL 3,400

See other comparisons, with approximate prices obtained on the internet:

iPad mini of 16 GB

The iPad that will be auctioned by the IRS is Apple’s first generation, released in late 2012. The model is only found on sites that sell used cars.

At auction: from R$ 100

Online: from BRL 620

Apple Watch Series 6

At auction: from R$ 600 with three bracelets

Online: from R$2,499 with a bracelet

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

The smartphone was not launched in Brazil, but can be found on the internet. In the Revenue auction, the lot is sold with two cell phones and a Smart watch (price below):

At auction: from R$ 3 thousand

Online: from BRL 7,200

Online: from BRL 1,100

How to participate

The entire auction will be done online. Participants must use a valid digital certificate to access the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Assistance Center), service option “Electronic Auction System – SLE”.

Anyone interested can submit proposals until 20:00 on June 27, through this link. The public notice with rules for submitting proposals is available on the same website.

The auction will take place on June 28.

The products will be on display at Guarulhos Airport between June 14 and 15 for individuals and from June 21 to 23 for legal entities. In the notice, the IRS informs that jewelry and precious stones will not be exposed.