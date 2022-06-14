Remo loses to Volta Redonda and drops to seventh in Serie C

Wake up, Pedrinho, who has a championship today (…), and, in the wake of the music of Jovem Dionisio, the midfielder commanded the victory of Volta Redonda over Clube do Remo by the score of 3 to 0, on the night of this Monday (13), at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. Iran and Lelê scored the other goals of Voltaço.

As a result, Leão dropped two positions and now occupies seventh place. Voltaço returns to the G-8 and assumes sixth position. Overall, the match was balanced until the child expulsion of defender Daniel Felipe, still in the first half, which made the hosts grow in the game. Vinícius was the best player in Azul, despite the grotesque failure, in a goal not scored by the referee and in the third goal, in which the kick was defensible. If it wasn’t for him, I’d be beaten.

After two straight wins without conceding goals, Leão was defeated again and took three balls at the bottom of the string and now has 12 goals conceded in the championship after 10 games. The highlight was the return of midfielder Albano, who had been injured in March, in the match against Cruzeiro, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. On the whole, the Lion had no strength with one less.

See how Lance a Lance went:

Leo is now the seventh | Samara Miranda/Remo

First time:

Remo started putting pressure on the home owners, who closed in and suffered from the dead balls that went into the area. However, the Lion could not break through the blockade. It didn’t take long for Volta Redonda to balance the actions of the match and stay with the ball a little longer. The Lion expected an error from the opponent on the ball out.

The game was slow and full of errors. The teams sought to speed up the plays, but encountered technical difficulties and handed the balls to the opponent. Leão Azul had difficulties to pass the defensive lines of the Cariocas, who advanced their blocks and began to force the errors of the Azulino team.

Time passed and the level just dropped. Vinícius made a nice save after Pedrinho’s foul and that was it. Nobody else scared. The Voltaço midfielder even had a great chance, but face to face with the blue goalkeeper, he kicked the ground. Daniel Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute after receiving the second yellow card and further complicated Leão’s life.

Second time:

The match returned with Volta Redonda taking the actions and Leão further back. At five minutes, Pedrinho kicked, Vinícius hit back into the goal, the ball crossed the line, but the referee did not see and did not give the goal. Lucky for Leão Azul and a lot of complaints from Voltaço, who kept pressing and looking for the goal, which came at 13, with Pedrinho.

Paulo Bonamigo removed Bruno Alves, Erick Flores and Brenner and replaced Anderson Paraíba, Paulinho Curuá, and Albano, who returned to play after two months. Panorama followed suit. The hosts with the ball and Remo not knowing what to do. Vinícius made a beautiful save at 19 and avoided the second. The Lion would bet on an opponent’s error to fit a counterattack or a set piece.

At 27, Vinícius appeared again, after a beautiful kick from Wendson, who was looking for the angle. Without strength, Remo only defended himself, but it was no use. The score increased at 35, after Iran hit a beautiful kick in the drawer, with a beautiful slice. The Blue Lion, with nothing left to lose, left for the game, seeking to at least reduce the score.

Going more into the attack, Remo left the defense unprotected and saw Lelê pull the counterattack, parry Marlon and score the third for Volta Redonda, giving final numbers to the match. Detail of the move that the kick was defensible, but goalkeeper Vinícius, who had made beautiful saves, ended up accepting and seeing the ball die at the bottom of the string.

GOOOOOOOOOL DO @VoltacoFC ! Lelê receives on the counterattack, dribbles the marker and scores a beautiful goal, giving final numbers to the score: 3 to 0 against @ClubeDoRemo The referee ended the match shortly afterwards. Thanks to you who followed another day of #CnoDAZN Series! pic.twitter.com/WCYGrQyfYe — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) June 14, 2022

Upcoming games:

In the 11th round, Clube do Remo will host Altos, from Piauí, 14th place with 10 points and there are three matches without losing. The match is scheduled to take place at the Baenão Stadium, next Sunday (19), from 19h. Volta Redonda will visit Floresta at Presidente Vargas, in Fortaleza-CE, on Monday (20), at 7pm.