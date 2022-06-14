Revenue auctions iPhone, iPad and other items seized in Guarulhos – News









This Tuesday (14th) the Federal Revenue opens proposals for those who want to participate in the second auction with products seized at Guarulhos International Airport. There are 63 lots with iPhone, iPad, Trek bike, surfboard, electronic equipment, computer products, jewelry, watches, bicycles, clothing from famous brands and sports accessories, among other items.

The auction will take place on June 28, but proposals can be sent through the Revenue website from 8 am on Tuesday (14) until 8 pm on June 27.

The entire process will be done over the internet, electronically, and will serve both individuals and legal entities. Participants will need to use a valid digital certificate to access the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center), service option “Electronic Auction System – SLE”, at the address www.gov.br/receitafederal.











The products will be displayed at Guarulhos airport on June 14 and 15 for individuals and between June 21 and 23 for legal entities. Jewelry and gemstones will not be displayed to those interested in the auction. Lots can be checked online at this link.

The warehouse is located on the Hélio Smidt highway, s/nº, Armazém de Perdimento, located on the left side of Terminal 1. in the visitation of legal entities.