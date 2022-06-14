Rich Dad Author, Poor Dad Abandons Bitcoin and Has New Favorite Asset

The sharp drop in the cryptocurrency market this week caused Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book Rich Dad Poor Dad, to change his investment recommendations. For the writer, gold, silver and Bitcoin are no longer the best options at the moment.

Although it is difficult to understand the mind of Kiyosaki, who one day says goodbye to Bitcoin and the next recommends its purchase, his latest investment indication is nothing new for those who follow him.

In any case, the high inflation we are experiencing after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine is worrying even the richest, regardless of the country where they live.

Stock up on food, says author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

In previous tweets, Robert Kiyosaki recommended that people buy weapons, food, gold, silver and Bitcoin. However, the market crash made the writer abandon most of these assets, but keep one: food.

The asset in question is canned groceries, such as cans of tuna and beans. For Kiyosaki, this is the best way to protect himself against inflation, which he says will get worse.

“BEST INVESTMENT: Cans of Tuna. Inflation about to take off. The best investments are cans of tuna and beans.”

Following, the author of the book Rich Dad Poor Dad also points out that gold, silver and Bitcoin have no intrinsic value. That is, they will not meet their basic needs, such as hunger.

“You cannot eat gold, silver or Bitcoin. You can eat canned tuna and baked beans. Food is more important. Hunger is next problem. Invest in the solution. Take care of yourself.”

The main reason for his recommendation is the high inflation in the US which reached 8.6% in the last 12 months. This is the highest level in four decades, despite the fact that the Fed has already raised interest rates to try to control prices.

Kiyosaki must be buying Bitcoin

Although he had recommended buying Bitcoin after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an alert for a global currency crisis, Robert Kiyosaki seems to be panicked by the sharp drop in BTC in recent days.

Despite this, it is worth remembering that Kiyosaki himself has already recommended that Bitcoin crashes are the best times to get rich. So while food is essential, you need to take advantage of the moment to accumulate more satoshis in your wallet, especially if you’re thinking about the long term.