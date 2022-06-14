Rivaldo evaluates Brazil in the World Cup and says that Hulk and Veiga would have more chances if they were in Europe

The countdown to the Qatar World Cup 2022 has begun. If out there players like Kylian Mbappé believe that Europeans are favorites, in Brazil the thought is that the Selection has great chances of taking the title. At least that’s what Rivaldo says, world champion and number 10 in 2002, the last time the Brazilians got the better of them. In an exclusive interview with THROW!the former player evaluated the possibility of ending the 20-year fast.

– I think it has everything, for the work that Tite is doing, for the national team, for the group, for the players it has, it has everything to conquer. We know that the World Cup is not Copa América, it is not the Olympics, it is not friendly, the World Cup is very difficult. So it’s going to 20 years of fasting. But Brazil has everything, they have players playing in teams that play in the Champions League, so they are favourites. Brazil are always favorites in any World Cup, wherever they are. Of course it’s a World Cup, it’s not easy, when the playoffs start there for 90 minutes, it’s difficult. But Brazil has to be prepared.



Just because the Brazilian team is among the favorites does not mean that the list of likely players is unanimous. Vacancies are running out and less and less news appears in Tite’s choices. However, for Rivaldo, two names could become options for the coach in the Cup: Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, and Hulk, from Atlético-MG. The former midfielder admits that it is difficult to choose who would be cut so that the two could play, but says they would have another visibility if they were in Europe.

– Outsiders always say “I could be so and so”, like Veiga, who is playing very well at Palmeiras, which is a great club, for which I have a very special affection. Like all the big clubs in Brazil, there’s one player or another being called up, but if he’s at Real Madrid, at Barcelona, ​​things are already different. It’s football stuff. Like Hulk too, at his age, doing a great championship, he’s been playing very well, but he’s in Brazil, at a great club like Atlético-MG. If he is in Europe and if he is the top scorer, he scores in the Champions League, the coach certainly pays more attention to that player, because he is playing in a championship where most of the players from the European teams are, that player is more prepared – stated.

– Sometimes the coach looks more to that side than to the players here in Brazil. But both Hulk and Veiga could be in the group. Of course, we don’t know who he could take, that’s hard to say. Who to take to put these two? But I believe it hasn’t closed yet. The coach has more or less his group, but a lot can still happen, we have five more months until then. Sometimes players get hurt, they don’t do well, and the coach always has to pick the best players at that moment to take to the World Cup. It may happen that the Hulk and Veiga still have a chance – he added.

Raphael Veiga and Hulk are requested in the Selection (Editing Lance! Photos: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras; Pedro Souza / Atlétic)o-MG

Like Rivaldo in 2002, Neymar reaches the World Cup at the age of 30. The midfielder disputed his second, while the Paris Saint-Germain player goes to the third of his career. The current Brazilian ace has had the worst season since arriving in Europe, making just 28 matches, 13 goals and eight assists. Hampered by injuries again, the number 10 was out of the team between November 2021 until mid-February 2022. Even so, Rivaldo believes that the Qatar World Cup could be his chance to shine.

– I think he is already sharing the responsibility a little bit, this is very good for Neymar himself. But he is the man, he is the 10th, the man who will decide this World Cup for Brazil. Of course when you have players standing out next to him. When things are not going well for him, there are other great players who have excelled a lot in the Champions League. Then they can shine too. But today he is the name. He’s 30 years old, it’s a very good moment. It was at the age that I became champion in 2002. It’s his moment now, because we don’t know what will happen in four years, so he has to do his best together with his teammates to try to win this title for Brazil.

Rivaldo was champion with the Selection in 2002 (Photo: Luca Bruno / AP Photo)

SEE OTHER ANSWERS:

Which player do you think can share responsibility with Neymar?

I think Vini Jr., who is doing very well. You have to give this boy a chance to play, he wants to, even at 21 years old. He has already shown that he is a great player, that he has personality… In short, he has a very good group, very strong, great players, who will not be afraid of decisive games in the World Cup. I believe that Brazil has a closed, well-united group. I think you can reach the final and win, because then it gives you enormous peace of mind and we can wait a few more years.

This World Cup is going to be really cool, and I hope Brazil wins it, because it’s not easy to handle the pressure, it’s a lot of pressure, whoever plays knows the responsibility, you play an America’s Cup, Olympics, friendly, win 5-0 , complains that the team was weak, if it loses to a stronger team, it’s because it’s not ready yet. There will always be criticisms for the players, for the coach. When you win a World Cup, the criticism is over, it’s all over. This happened to me and I believe that this year will also go with the title of Brazil. The coach will be the best coach, Neymar will be the top, all the players will be sensational. With a world title all controversies end.

Did the Brazilian fan get uncomfortable with the Brazilian team?

I think that when you conquer, everything becomes much easier, then you conquer and people start to make comparisons, but it’s another time, it’s other players. I myself see Brazil as a favorite for the World Cup, with the players they have, who are playing well. We went through very difficult moments in the Qualifiers to qualify (in 2002), nobody trusted Brazil and today we are among the best teams of all, either in 1970 or 1982. That’s because we won. It’s the same now, if you go there and win, I think everyone starts to forget and gives morals to those who are today. When you win, it’s normal.

Now, even though the team won, in the Qualifiers, the people criticize, because it’s the World Cup. I think this is bad in Brazil, because what counts in Brazil is not the Olympics, it’s not the Copa America, nothing is as important as the World Cup. The Brazilian people stand still when the national team plays the World Cup. The coach is doing a great job, he has great players, but he has to win the World Cup, when he wins, it’s over. Everyone will speak very well and will compare it with 2002, with 1982, with 1970, when you don’t win, everyone, fans, the press, miss the 2002 World Cup, when you win you forget. It’s normal.

Rivaldo was the team’s vice-top scorer in the 2002 World Cup (Photo: Luca Bruno / AP Photo)

Have you agreed with Tite’s lists?

It is difficult to give an opinion in the sense of criticizing what the coach is doing, but my opinion is not to remove a player from the national team and say that he or she does not deserve it. I can say those who deserve it, those who don’t, I think it’s unfair on my part, because the player arrived in the national team because he had merit, for being among the 23 players chosen by the coach. But we know who deserved it. Whoever leaves is difficult, because he has the choice of coach, a reliable player, and in the end, if he loses, it’s the coach’s responsibility. Whoever is left out makes their guess, but if the coach takes a player and makes a mistake, we know that the responsibility is all his.

In 2019, you vented when Paquetá wore the number 10 shirt, saying that the coaching staff could have protected him. At the time, Neymar even liked it. Do you hold that opinion? Can you talk more about what you thought at that moment?

I never criticized the player himself, it was more the way the coach replaced him, because he was playing with the 10. Many players used it, I love Paquetá as a player, but it was with him. At the time I wanted to say that the 10 has to be on the field, has to play. It was a very big responsibility for Paquetá. Today he is well prepared, he can put 10 in case Neymar can’t play, because he can do the job. He’s playing very well, he deserves to be at the Worlds, he’s a player I admire a lot, he plays very easy, he’s going to help the Brazilian team a lot in this World Cup. I believe it will be within the 23 players, so I never intended to criticize the player, it’s not my profile to do that because I played. When we play, we have to have respect for players, with teammates who are playing today. It is more time to protect the player, because he is a great athlete and could spoil him for the future. Today he is prepared, if Neymar doesn’t want the 10, he can play with the 10 that does the trick.

Twitter was buzzing with the debate about you being bigger than Zico. Do you agree with this statement?

I’m happy to hear it, it shows that I did a good job in the Brazilian National Team, I played two World Cups in the 14 games, two finals, one I lost, the other I won, I scored eight goals in Cups. We hear this a lot, I’m happy, I’m the only champion with the 10th. There was Raí, but he was on the bench in 1994, if I’m not mistaken, after Pelé, it was Rivaldo in the sense of playing a World Cup with the number 10 shirt. So I’m happy to be in this group. There are only greats, great players, but the important thing is that I did my participation very well in the Brazilian team. I don’t worry about who was the best stuff, the important thing is that you did your job at that moment, at that time. I don’t want to be better than anyone. What I had to do, I did in the Brazilian team, I played everything there to win. I wanted to fulfill the dream of being world champion, I did.

I had a great responsibility to play with this number 10, which a lot of people say doesn’t weigh, but it does. I remember that in 1998 Zico came to my room and said I was going to play with the 10. We say “okay”, but in the end it’s a responsibility and he came to tell me the news. After that, you have to overcome on the field, because the 10 is targeted, in the sense of making great plays on the field, you have to give assistance, because you are the 10, you are targeted by the fans, by the press. You have to score goals and give assists to your teammates. And you know that there were great players back there, Zico, Raí, Silas, Pelé, Rivellino and others. It’s not easy. I scored eight goals, which are few that play with 10 and score eight goals in Cups. I had the privilege of having done my part and I believe I did very well.