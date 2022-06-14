Rodolfo Landim’s board of directors would have broken off a marketing action involving Flamengo influencers

In a club the size of Flamengo, any small situation negative can turn into a big problem. The team’s football is not experiencing its best phase, recently coach Paulo Sousa was fired by the arrival of Dorival Júnior. Paulo was a red-black bet, after leaving the Polish national team paying R$ 2 Mi in fine. However, the crisis does not seem to be limited to the lawn.

The Portuguese was sent away after two consecutive defeats, to Fortaleza and Bragantino. Already under the new technical command, the team would again lose against Internacional. One of the main targets of criticism from Flamengo fans is the board of Gávea. For many fans, there is no football quality management of team. There are those who say that investments are not made in the best way. The criticisms, apparently,would not be pleasing Rodolfo Landim and company.

This is because, according to information from the website “Coluna do Fla”, the red-black board would have canceled a marketing action with Club influencers. In the promotion, which would be made with a sponsor of Flamengo, Banco BRB, tickets would be made available for these communicators to distribute to fans. The website reported that the action was interrupted due to the criticism made to the current situation of the team in the Brasileirão.

Despite this, the bank does not confirm that the action has been blocked by the Board of Directors of the Gávea team. After the publication of the article, Flamengo’s advisory sought the blog’s editorial staff, defending the version that there was no interference from the Board of Directors in the blocked marketing planning. In a statement to “Coluna do Fla”, João Eduardo Silveira, Marketing Manager at Banco BRB, commented that the project is being redesigned.

“We are reviewing the ticket distribution strategy. We do not have a forecast of when we will return to partnerships with sites and influencers”, said the company’s spokesperson.