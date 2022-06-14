‘Ronaldo, about Mineirão, talk to me, not Zema’, says stadium director

THE meeting of Ronaldo Nazário, an investor in Cruzeiro, with governor Romeu Zema , did not have a good impact on the management of Minas Arena, the consortium that manages Mineirão. Samuel Lloyd, the stadium’s commercial director, said that if the club wants to talk about the venue, it needs to make an appointment with him, not the state government.

“Dear Ronaldo Fenômeno. If you want to talk about the administration of Mineirão, you need to book with me, not with Romeu Zema. We are in Brazil and not in Venezuela. This country that I love respects the laws, bids and contracts. Until 2037, at least, this management is from Minas Arena, a company that I represent with great pride and dedication and is a reference in stadium management in Brazil”, wrote Lloyd on social media.

Lloyd stated that the meeting between Ronaldo and Zema, scheduled to take place this Wednesday afternoon (15) in Belo Horizonte, cannot be based on the administration of Gigante da Pampulha. It is worth remembering that, in principle, it is an informal meeting.

“Minas Arena, which is the consortium that has managed the Mineirão since the renovation for the World Cup, has a contract until 2037. This is a contract for the management and maintenance of the stadium, which is and continues to be a public asset. here to fulfill this contract,” explained Lloyd.

He also stressed that the company is open to discuss this matter with any private company, such as Raposa itself. “Therefore, Cruzeiro, Atlético or any other private company, in order to have any relationship with Mineirão, need to talk to Minas Arena. The government of Minas has to supervise this contract, as it does very well. Zema”, he added.

complicated relationship

Since the purchase of 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) from Raposa was announced in December 2021, the Phenomenon has made some complaints about the costs of the Gigante da Pampulha, managed by the company Minas Arena, a partner of the government of Minas.

The Cruzeiro investor even said that the construction of a stadium for the team crosses his mind. “Mineirão is still far from being a cheap operation. It is already a price below the Brazilian average, and that is what we believe to be fair. We are still in the hands of Mineirão and, eventually, of Independência”, he said.

Ronaldo arrives in the capital of Minas Gerais on Wednesday, where he will watch the game between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, the next day, at 4 pm, for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, at Mineirão itself.