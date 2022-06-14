Russia isolates Ukrainian soldiers in Sievierodonetsk | World

Russian troops on Monday destroyed the last possible routes for the evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the scene of violent clashes in recent weeks.

The last bridge around the city, in the Donbass region, was destroyed, trapping civilians still in the region and making it impossible to deliver humanitarian aid, regional governor Serguei Gaidai said. He said that 70% of the city would be under the control of invading troops.

Ukrainians retake part of Sievierodonetsk territory that had been dominated by Russians

Russian artillery hits Severodonetsk, hundreds of civilians take shelter in factory

Russian news agency RIA reproduced a statement by a pro-Moscow separatist group saying that Ukrainian soldiers would be isolated in Sievierodonetsk. He has given an ultimatum to surrender or die.

Ukraine asks for Western help to face Russia

A spokesman for the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, which has fighters in Sievierodonetsk, said the situation in the city resembled that of the siege of Mariupol, “with a large number of Ukrainian defenders blocked off from the rest of the Ukrainian troops”.

Before the fall of Mariupol to Russian forces last month, hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were imprisoned for weeks in the Azovstal steelworks, in very precarious conditions, after the city was the target of a brutal siege by Russian forces.

The conquest of Sievierodonetsk could pave the way for other strategically important cities such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

“One of the most brutal episodes in European history”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that the battle for Donbass will go down in history as one of the most brutal episodes in European history.

“For us, the cost of this battle is too high. It’s just terrifying,” he said.

“We draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only with a sufficient number of modern artillery can we secure our advantage,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Prime Minister Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine still needed 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones, as well as other heavy artillery items.

Kremlin: aim is to “protect” Donbass

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russia’s objective is to protect the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, located in the Donbass region, after insurgent leaders asked Moscow to send additional troops.

After failing to take the capital Kiev, Russia has focused its efforts on the Donbass region, where separatists have already occupied a significant part of the territory since 2014.

More victims in mass grave

Amnesty International has accused Russia of committing war crimes, saying that Russian attacks on Kharkiv using cluster bombs killed hundreds of civilians.

In Bucha, a city that suffered a merciless massacre during a month in which it was occupied by Russian troops, local teams discovered a new mass grave, where seven dead were buried.

According to local police, some of them had their hands and knees tied and gunshot wounds.

Since the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Bucha at the end of March, authorities say they have found 1,316 bodies, many of them in mass graves.

National Police Chief Igor Klimenko said criminal investigations had been opened into the deaths of more than 12,000 Ukrainians.

He claimed that mass executions were also carried out by snipers on tanks and armored vehicles. The policeman did not specify how many of the 12,000 victims would be civilians or military personnel.