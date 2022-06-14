Russia says at WTO it won’t exit the global food market

Admin 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

12th World Trade Organization ministerial conference opened in Geneva on Sunday




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

US is buying air tickets in bulk from Taliban airline

Ariana’s Airbus A310 – Photo by Sergey Kustov (CC) The information that the US government …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved