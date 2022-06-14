Russia says at WTO it won’t exit the global food market

support the 247

TASS – Russia, a major global food exporter, does not plan to leave the market, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev told TASS in an interview. He leads the Russian delegation at the 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization, which opened on Sunday (12) in Geneva.

Causes of the food crisis

“As a major food supplier in the world market, we intend to remain there, to provide our products to our partners, our traditional consumers, and we are ready to take all actions in our power to that end, which we have repeatedly stated,” he said. the head of the Russian delegation to the WTO. “But for the system to work, it is necessary that all participants in the process fight for results.”

The issue of food supply will be discussed at the current WTO conference. However, views on the causes of the food crisis “differ significantly”, Ilyichev said. Russia assumes that the reasons for the increase in food prices on the world market “are largely related to inflation, which was provoked by the injection of money, which was not backed by goods, to eliminate the consequences of the pandemic in developed countries. . “

“Already last year there were major problems with the price level of wheat and some other goods. This, of course, is also related to disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic, but now, unfortunately, this has been compounded by what is essentially a sanctions war,” said the deputy minister. “When they try to blame us for the food crisis and its possible escalation in the near future, we say, ‘Gentlemen, first, eliminate the consequences you have generated by breaking supply chains, preventing grain shipments and ensuring insurance for shipments of foods.”

“We really don’t expect a solution [do problema alimentar] is found on the WTO platform,” Ilyichev said. He noted that at the time this issue was discussed on several other international platforms, the European Union adopted the sixth package of sanctions on Russia and one of the country’s largest banks, Rosselkhozbank , was disconnected from the SWIFT system.“How then should food be sent, if it becomes extremely difficult to pay for it?”, asked the head of the delegation.

sanctions

The deputy minister said that the issue of sanctions on Russia “will obviously be discussed in different formats” at the current WTO conference. Representatives of Western countries will apparently again try to use the forum to argue that the problems that have arisen in world markets are a consequence of Russia’s actions. “We disagree with that. We are trying to calmly explain that we intend to continue participating in the international trading system,” Ilyichev said. Russia “is not going to separate itself from the world and sever traditional ties,” he said. Moscow still sees “benefits from participating in international trade and the division of labor,” the official said.

When asked whether Western countries should try to use the WTO platform to impose, as they do in other international organizations, a politicized discussion of events in Ukraine, Ilyichev said: “Yes, we assume that [eles] will make the exact same speeches here that they have been making for the last few months. But, in our opinion, it is now necessary to agree to return to the normal application of trade rules.” The sanctions policy of countries that Russia has designated as hostile effectively destroys this system, said the deputy minister. Moscow believes that “it is necessary discuss how to preserve this system, because no one will benefit from dividing the world into blocks”.

