Russian territory in Europe that can be ‘surrounded’ by NATO countries

Key port city on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad has the only port in the region that remains ice-free all year round.

After the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, two traditionally neutral Nordic countries reversed their policy and asked to join NATO, the Western military alliance: Finland and Sweden.

Some analysts believe the decision is a “disaster” for Moscow, which has always viewed the alliance’s expansion as a threat to its security.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin surprised many in May 2022 by claiming that there is “no problem” as long as new NATO members do not harbor military infrastructure on their territory, especially nuclear weapons.

What has become clear is that the strategic map of the region will be totally different when Finland and Sweden join NATO.

