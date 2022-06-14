Ryzen 3 7320U APU with Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 graphics appears in benchmark database

Ryzen 7th Gen entry SKU would be from the “Mendocino” family

The new generation of Ryzen 7000 CPUs will usher in the new architecture zen 4but will still have some SKUs based on Zen 2 cores like Ryzen 3 7320U. The SKU appeared on the Userbenchmark website and the mobile APU is practically a “Mendocino” considering the technical specifications that show integrated graphics RDNA 2, aimed at the FT6 socket and four cores.

AMD had already revealed the Mendocino APUs, but as part of the Ryzen 6000 lineup. Now in the seventh generation Ryzen, the same configurations will be present in the Athlon, Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 lineup within the Ryzen 7000 lineup. The FT6 socket mentioned before is specific to Mendocino-based APUs with Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 graphics.

AMD Mendocino APUs are aimed at entry-level notebooks

The Ryzen 7320U SKU has four cores and 8 threads with a base clock at 2.4 GHz and boost at 4.1 GHz. In this type of leak, the frequency information is always the one that changes the most until the final release, as we may be looking at an engineering sample.

The integrated graphics based on RDNA 2 in this SKU features 2 compute units with 128 cores (stream processors), the maximum configuration in integrated graphics in the Mendocino series. The notebook used in the test was equipped with 4 GB LPDDR5 at 5500 MHz.

So far, what we know about the Mendocino series of APUs is that the SKUs will be equipped with up to 4 cores and 8 Zen 2 threads, RDNA 2 graphics with 2 compute units and 128 stream processors, up to 4 MB of L2 cache, up to 128 KB of GPU cache, support up to 32GB LPDDR5 and 4 lanes PCIe Gen 3.0.

the known leaker @TUM_APISAK I had already mentioned weeks ago that there is still the Ryzen 3 7420U SKU that will also be equipped with 4 cores and 8 threads. To date, the entry-level lineup of Mendocino series mobile APUs relies on the Atlhon Gold 7220U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 7420Uall at 6nm.

Mendocino APUs will be entry-level SKUs for notebooks within the seventh generation Ryzen. The official lineup has not yet been released and we don’t know how it will be in the series aimed at desktops. The first Ryzen 7000 are expected to arrive in the coming months.

