Saint Anthony and the miracle of the mule that prostrated itself before the Blessed Sacrament

There were many prodigies that Saint Anthony performed throughout his life. One of the most famous miracles was the “Eucharistic miracle of Rimini”, or the so-called “mule miracle”.

Saint Anthony of Padua (1195 – 1231) preached facing great setbacks and struggles. The Church was strongly contested by heretical movements that did not accept the real presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.

During his intense activity of evangelization, Saint Anthony walked in the area of ​​Rimini (northwest of Italy) around the year 1223, and it was precisely in this period that the miracle is narrated in several historical books – among which the Begninitas, one of the first sources on the life of the saint – which narrate similar episodes that also took place in Toulouse and Burges.

The episode is related to the struggle between Christians and heretics. In those times the Church hierarchy was strongly contested by heterodox movements, including the Cathars, Patriots, and Waldensians. These especially attacked one of the basic truths of the Catholic Faith: the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.

The Eucharistic miracle took place when St. Anthony was challenged by a certain Bonovillo to prove that the doctrine about the Real Presence of the Body of Christ in communion was true. Another old biography of Saint Anthony (A Assidua) brings the words said by Bonovillo in the ‘challenge’: “Brother! I tell you in front of everyone: I will believe in the Eucharist if my mule, which I will leave without eating for three days, chooses the Host instead of the hay that I will give him.” If the animal had, therefore, given up its food and gone to worship the God preached by St. Anthony, the heretic would have been converted.

The meeting took place in Praça Grande (now Praça dos Três Mártires), attracting a huge crowd of onlookers. On the appointed day, therefore, Bonovillo appeared with the mule and the hay basket. Saint Anthony arrived and, after celebrating Mass, brought in procession the consecrated Host inside the monstrance to the square.

In front of the mule, the Saint said: “In virtue and in the name of the Creator, which I, however unworthy, really hold in my hands, I say to you, O animal, and I command you to approach quickly with humility and adore Him with humility. due veneration.”

The animal, in spite of being hungry, left the hay aside and approached to adore the consecrated Host, in such a way that it bowed its knees and its head, provoking the admiration and enthusiasm of those present. Saint Anthony was not mistaken in judging the loyalty of his opponent, who, seeing the miracle, threw himself at his feet and publicly abjured his mistakes, becoming from that day on one of the most fervent cooperators of the Saint thaumaturge.

In memory of this episode, a small church dedicated to Saint Anthony was built in Praça Três Mártires with a chapel that precedes it, the work of Bramante (1518). The chapel, however, was razed to the ground during World War II.

Today, next to the San Francisco de Paula Sanctuary, you can visit a new church called templeteconsecrated on April 13, 1963 to replace the original.

A gilded silver tabernacle reproduces the small outer temple, and a bronze altar panel shows the miracle of the mule. The little church is the seat of perpetual Eucharistic Adoration.

The miracle of the mule has been represented in the iconography of Saint Anthony since the 13th century. The miracle also boosted the Eucharistic movement that led to the institution of the solemn feast of Corpus Christi by Pope Urban IV in 1264.