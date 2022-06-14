Samantha Schmütz endorses Jennifer Aniston’s criticism of “famous”

Samantha Schmütz returned to criticize the current artistic class. However, this time, the actress republished a sentence by Jennifer Aniston and left an irony in the air. The global was attacked, recently, for saying that Juliette Freire “was not an artist”.

“The internet has really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing where people get famous basically for doing nothing. It’s famous coming from TikTok, famous from YouTube, famous from Instagram… it’s almost like we’re watering down our work as an actor,” opined the Friends star.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Samantha Schmütz Cannet, born in 1979, is a Brazilian actress, singer, comedian and voice actress. Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, she became famous after playing the character Juninho Play on the TV show Zorra Total, on Globo.Playback / Instagram Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-Actress (7) Graduated in performing arts, Samantha began her career starring in musical pieces. The actress’s first work was in the show Ai, ai Brasil, os Outros quincentos. Then, she participated in the plays Los inconqueráveis, Relax it’s sex, Elis, Brazilian star, and Graças Cartola!Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress (6) However, it was after participating in the play O Surto, in 2004, that the comedian gained greater prominence. Some time later, Samantha received an invitation from actor Lúcio Mauro Filho to participate in the painting Pistolão, by Domingão do Faustão, and began to gain space within Globo.Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress (2) Multitalented, she joined the cast of Zorra Total, playing the character Juninho Play, which made her nationally known. With the success, several other invitations began to appear. It didn’t take long and the actress won a prominent role in the sitcom Vai que Cola, where she plays the character JessicaPlayback / Instagram Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-Actress (9) In the meantime, the artist has participated in several other projects on Rede Globo, such as: A Diarista, Cobras & Lagartos, Pé na Jaca, Trair e Coçar É sóStart, Não Tá Fácil para Pessoas, Ferdinando Show, Treme Treme, Fall and Totally Too MuchPlayback / Instagram ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress (3) The actress went from the small screen to the big screen in the feature films My Mother is a Piece: The Movie, Vai que Cola – The Movie, Xuxa in O Mistério de Feiurinha, Tô Ryca, Crazy and Santas, Cine Holliúdy 2: A La Chibata Sideral, Não Vamos Pay Nothing, Up Close She Is Not Normal and The Rogues, for examplePaprika Photography/Disclosure ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress (1) In 2013, Samantha announced her career as a singer. She released a CD with her own compositions and created the musical Samantha + BrasovPlayback / Instagram ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-and-husband In 2012, Samantha Schmütz married French-American businessman Michael Cannet, with whom she has been since.Playback / Instagram Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-Actress (10) Despite her successful career, the actress collects a series of controversies. Active on social media, Samantha has already been involved in a series of virtual discussions with colleagues.Playback / Instagram Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress With Juliana Paes and Marina Ruy Barbosa, for example, the fight was because Samantha qualified them as “exempt”. With Deborah Secco, the disagreement was motivated by the fact that the actress recorded videos on TikTok after the death of Paulo Gustavo. For the interpreter of Juninho Play, the moment was one of political and social demandsPriscilla Schmütz ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress (6) Recently, with Juliette, Samantha questioned the artistic value of the ex-BBB by asking: “Is she an artist?”, in a post on Instagram during the program Altas Horasreproduction ****Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-actress (7) In addition, according to journalist Léo Dias, the actress has already been expelled from a cabin for smoking marijuana and gave a taxi driver a headache by paying a ride with scenographic money. At the time, Samantha paid with a scenographic note of R$ 50 for a race that cost R$ 15. And still kept the change.Playback / Instagram Photo-Samantha-Schmütz-Actress (11) After the repercussion, Samantha went public to apologize to the driver and pointed out that she was wrong to take the notesPlayback / Instagram 0

The Brazilian took advantage of the publication of Aniston’s sentence on Instagram Xuxa na Nave to leave her comment. “If it was me talking, I’d take a dick,” she said.

After being heavily criticized for needling Juliette, Samantha Schmütz apologized, in tears, on her Instagram. “There’s a lot of confusion these days our industry, our profession… celebrity, famous, it’s all mixed up. I took my frustration out on Juliette. It’s very difficult to be an independent artist if you don’t have the machine helping you and strengthening you”, explained the actress.

“Artists are massacred, I see millions of friends having to give up, because there’s no help from the algorithm, the thing doesn’t move. So, this whole revolt exploded in that second and I said ‘What’s this? The problem is not her, erase it’. and i blacked out [o comentário]it was forty seconds in the air, but it was long enough,” he continued.

remember the bullshit

Samantha Schmütz questioned the artistic value of former BBB Juliette Freire after the paraibana stated that every artist should take a political stand. The actress left a comment on an Instagram page asking if the Big Brother Brasil 22 champion could be considered an artist and was heavily criticized on the web.

Shortly after, Samantha Schmütz decided to speak out for the first time since she made a comment that questioned whether Juliette is an artist or not. With a choked voice and a swollen face, as if she had been crying, she backtracked, calling the singer an artist and apologizing to Freire.

The actress said her speech “was filled with hate, hurt and lack of empathy.” Regarding the period of silence since the confusion started, she explained that she needed time to reflect on her actions.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos