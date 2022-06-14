São Paulo celebrates drop in muscle injuries, but full medical department worries | Sao Paulo

One of São Paulo’s biggest problems last season was the amount of injuries the club accumulated. The main justification for this was the wear and tear caused by the lack of pre-season and the high intensity placed in the Paulista Championship, still in the first half of 2021.

To change the scenario this year, coach Rogério Ceni adopted a rotation of players between competitions and the formula was effective. São Paulo started to have fewer injuries, especially with regard to muscle problems.

However, what has haunted the club at the moment is the trauma caused by blows suffered during training and games. In the victory against América-MG, last Sunday, Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain) and Moreira (left ankle sprain) were absent.

Diego Costa was also absent due to swelling in the adductor of the right thigh which, according to Rogério Ceni, is not considered a muscular problem.

– Diego Costa is not a muscle injury. We hired an ultrasound guy, Alexandre, who is a guy who does ultrasound for several clubs. Best guy I’ve ever met in my ultrasound career. He found edema, which means tiredness, not injury. It may be that on Thursday Diego will be on the field – said the coach.

“Thanks to the signing of a guy like that, you have the possibility of not putting Diego on today instead of losing him for three weeks due to a muscle injury,” he added.

The most recent case of muscle injury was that of Andrés Colorado. The steering wheel suffered a strain on his right thigh and was out for about a month. He returned last Sunday, when he entered the second half of the victory over América-MG.

– There is no muscle injury coming back. They hired two very good professionals from the base, who work and are rebuilding the entire medical department. Work in this direction is good. And there will be more muscle injuries, because there’s a lot of game and the squad is dry. Luan had an avulsion at the bone origin, so it’s not a muscle injury either – said Ceni.

The return time of the players handed over to the medical department is still unknown, because São Paulo does not disclose the recovery period of its athletes.

Even with the celebration of the decrease in muscle injuries, the full DM worries the club on the eve of big decisions for the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, in addition to the commitments for the Brazilian Championship.

The absences have made Rogério Ceni use creativity in his lineups. Last Sunday, for example, to keep the line with three defenders, he improvised Pablo Maia alongside Miranda and Léo. The attempt failed.

For next Thursday, at 4 pm, against Botafogo, Ceni should have Luan’s absence, who left crying in the first half of the duel against América-MG. The diagnosis of the seriousness of the problem should come out this Tuesday.

