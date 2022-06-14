Scientists discover new ecosystem beneath the ice sheet

A group of New Zealand scientists has discovered new species of animals living in a freshwater river miles deep, beneath a thick layer of ice in Antarctica.

The discovery was made on the Ross Ice Shelf during a survey conducted to investigate the impacts of climate change there. The platform is the largest in the world, covering an area of ​​487,000 km² and located in a territory claimed by the country.

When they drilled through the ice sheet, the scientists were surprised by groups of shrimp-like animals. The species are never-before-seen 5-millimeter arthropods, tiny creatures in the same phylum as shrimp, lobster and crabs.

“We thought there was something wrong with the camera, but when the focus improved, we noticed a school of small arthropods,” scientist Craig Stevens, from the National Institute of Water and Atmosphere of New Zealand, NIWA, told the British newspaper “The Guardian”. acronym in english.

“We are extremely happy with the discovery,” said the scientist. “Having all these animals swimming around our equipment means there’s an important ecosystem here.”

Project leader Huw Horgan was the first to find the river estuary, after discovering a groove in the ice while studying satellite images of the Ross platform.

Researchers have known about an extensive network of freshwater rivers hidden beneath Antarctica’s ice sheets for some time, but have not yet begun to direct research into it, Horgan said.

“Watching this river was like being the first to enter a hidden world,” he said.