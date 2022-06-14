See how to release BRL 200 and BRL 50 using THESE Nubank functions

O Nubank was developed to practically meet the needs of modern customers, in addition to putting an end to the excessive bureaucracy that usually prevents Brazilians from accessing credit. For those who don’t know, the fintech It has two functions that release amounts of R$ 200 and R$ 50. Learn more about them below!

Nubank function that releases up to BRL 200 in purchases

When using the purple one for the first time, the Nubank credit card customer activates the payment by approach (contactless) automatically. From there, he is entitled to make payments in the amount of up to R$ 200 just by bringing the purple one closer to the machine, without needing a password.

Transactions performed through this function are secure and encrypted. The goal is to ensure that no user data is vulnerable during the operation. The need to use a password only happens in case of payments above R$ 200.

If you are not comfortable with the tool, just access the Nubank application, click on the arrow below the name and go to the “Configure card” option. Then, just deactivate the option of “Purchases by approximation”.

Nubank Card of BRL 50

Another way to facilitate access to credit for those with low scorefor example, is the Nubank card of R$ 50. Without charging an annual fee, the bank releases this service to customers who want to be approved in the roxinho, but face difficulties during the request.

To reduce the bureaucracy of the service, the digital bank provides a card with a reduced limit, but which can gradually increase, as it makes good use of the tool.

Tips to increase purchasing power faster include: paying the bill before the due date, concentrating monthly expenses on the Nubank card, not letting your name stop at SPC or Serasa, keeping your income always up to date on the Nubank app, in addition to avoiding the minimum invoice payment.