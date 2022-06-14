See the 32 classified for the 2022 World Cup | world Cup

The list of the 32 teams qualified for the 2022 World Cup is complete. The group of countries that will play the World Cup in Qatar, between November 21 and December 18, was closed this Tuesday, with the end of the World Repechage.

See the 2022 World Cup table

Qualified for the World Cup: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Qatar, South Korea, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Spain, United States, France, Ghana, Netherlands , England, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, Wales, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Serbia, Switzerland, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The list of teams qualified for the 2022 World Cup:

1 of 30 Lusail Stadium, venue for the opening final and final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — Photo: Disclosure / Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee Lusail Stadium, venue for the opening final and the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — Photo: Disclosure/Organizing Committee Qatar 2022

J Group Leader of the European qualifiers.

2 of 30 Müller and Havertz celebrate a goal in Germany’s rout against North Macedonia – Photo: Valdrin Xhemaj/EFE Müller and Havertz celebrate a goal in Germany’s rout against North Macedonia – Photo: Valdrin Xhemaj/EFE

Group F leader of the European qualifiers.

3 of 30 players from Denmark celebrate a goal over Austria in the qualifiers – Photo: AFP Denmark players celebrate a goal against Austria in the qualifiers (Photo: AFP)

With the victory over Colombia, he secured at least fourth place in the South American Qualifiers (the first four go to the Cup).

4 of 30 Celebration of Lucas Paquetá’s goal in Brazil vs Colombia — Photo: EFE/Sebastiao Moreira Celebration of Lucas Paquetá’s goal in Brazil vs Colombia — Photo: EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Defending world champions France secured an early spot in the 2022 World Cup with a historic 8-0 defeat of Kazakhstan, securing first place in group D of the European qualifiers.

5 of 30 Reigning world champion, France stamped a spot in Qatar — Photo: Reuters Reigning world champions France stamped their spot in Qatar – Photo: Reuters

Belgium managed to stamp their passport to Qatar with a round to spare in the European qualifiers by beating Estonia 3-1, which guaranteed the leadership of Group E.

6 of 30 Belgium celebrates qualifying for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images Belgium celebrates qualification for the 2022 World Cup – Photo: Getty Images

The current vice-champion guaranteed her sixth participation in World Cups by win the head-to-head with Russia 1-0in the last round of Group H, thanks to an own goal by Kudryashov, in the 36th minute of the second half.

7 of 30 Croatian players and coaching staff celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic Croatia players and coaching staff celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Spain sealed their qualification for Qatar with a victory at home against Sweden in a direct confrontation in group B of the European qualifiers.

8 of 30 Spain is guaranteed in Qatar — Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo Spain is guaranteed in Qatar — Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

The direct spot for the 2022 World Cup came to Serbia with a good dose of emotion. The team beat Portugal in a comeback, away from home, and stole the lead in group A in stoppage time in the last game of the campaign.

9 of 30 Mitrovic celebrates goal that qualified Serbia for the World Cup – Photo: Reuters Mitrovic celebrates goal that qualified Serbia for the World Cup – Photo: Reuters

Finished the qualifiers in the lead of Group I and confirmed the spot with a 10-0 rout over San Marino.

10 of 30 Harry Kane England San Marino — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters Harry Kane England San Marino — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

They beat Italy and took the lead in Group C in the qualifiers. Secure the spot with a 4-0 thrashing of Bulgariawhile Azzurri only drew 0-0 with Northern Ireland.

11 of 30 Switzerland national team players celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Switzerland national team players celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup – Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Clockwork Orange beat Norway 2-0 and ended up leading Group G in the qualifiers.

12 of 30 Bergwijn and Memphis Depay celebrate the Netherlands’ victory over Norway — Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters Bergwijn and Memphis Depay celebrate the Netherlands’ victory over Norway (Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)

Argentina has 29 points in the south american qualifiers and, with four rounds to go, he won’t finish the tournament below fourth. It’s in Qatar.

The Iranian national team was the first team from Asia to guarantee itself at the World Cup as the isolated leader of Group A of the qualifiers. The classification came with a 1-0 victory over Iraq.

13 of 30 Iran team secures place in the next World Cup by beating Iraq – Photo: Reuters Iran team secures place in the next World Cup by beating Iraq – Photo: Reuters

The South Korean team arrives for its 11th participation in World Cups after beating Syria in Group A of the Asian qualifiers.

14 of 30 Heung-Min Son, Tottenham forward and South Korea star — Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Heung-Min Son, Tottenham striker and South Korea star — Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Japanese team secured its seventh consecutive appearance after beating Australia in Sydney with two late goals.

15 of 30 Mitoma celebrates one of the goals that guaranteed Japan a spot in the World Cup — Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Mitoma celebrates one of the goals that guaranteed Japan a place in the World Cup – Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Saudis celebrated the qualification without taking the field, as Australia’s defeat to Japan secured at least second place in Group B of the Asian qualifiers.

16 of 30 Saudi Arabia’s national team is guaranteed the Qatar World Cup — Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Saudi Arabia’s team is guaranteed at the Qatar World Cup – Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Ecuadorian team secured a spot in the Qatar World Cup in the penultimate round of the South American Qualifiers, despite the 3-1 defeat to Paraguay.

17 of 30 Ecuador’s national team will compete in the Qatar World Cup — Photo: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters Ecuador will compete in the Qatar World Cup – Photo: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

With a goal by Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Uruguay won the important match against Peru, in the penultimate round of the South American Qualifiers, and secured the 2022 World Cup.

18 of 30 Arrascaeta celebrates the goal scored by Uruguay against Peru – Photo: Raul Martinez/Reuters Arrascaeta celebrates the goal scored by Uruguay against Peru – Photo: Raul Martinez/Reuters

With a 4-0 victory over Jamaica, in the penultimate round of the Concacaf qualifiers, Canada secured a spot in Qatar. This will be the country’s second participation in a World Cup – the first time was in Mexico in 1986.

19 of 30 Buchanan celebrates goal for Canada — Photo: Reuters Buchanan celebrates a goal for Canada (Photo: Reuters)

Ghana was guaranteed by eliminating Nigeria in the finals with a draw at home (0-0) and a draw on the return (1-1). As he scored away, he qualified thanks to the qualified goal.

20 of 30 Ghana is in the Cup — Photo: Disclosure/CAF Ghana is in the Cup — Photo: Disclosure/CAF

Senegal guaranteed its place in the World Cup after tough duels with Egypt. A 1-0 defeat away from home, a 1-0 victory on the return trip and a passport stamped in the penalty shootout.

21 of 30 Senegal eliminated Egypt in the qualifiers — Photo: Disclosure/CAF Senegal eliminated Egypt in the qualifiers — Photo: Disclosure/CAF

With a great performance by Bruno Fernandes, Portugal stunned the underdog and defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in Porto. The Manchester United midfielder scored the two goals of the victory, which sealed the Portuguese classification for Qatar.

22 of 30 Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal vs Macedonia do Norte — Photo: EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal vs Macedonia do Norte — Photo: EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

In the duel between Lewandowski and Ibrahimovic, better for the Polish ace. The top scorer scored one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over Sweden and secured his country in the World Cup.

23 of 30 Lewandowski is hugged after scoring in Poland v Sweden — Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Lewandowski is hugged after scoring in Poland v Sweden – Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The 4-1 rout of the Democratic Republic of Congo secured Morocco in the World Cup. The team had drawn 1-1 in the first leg, but won with authority at home to stamp their passport to Qatar.

24 of 30 Morocco beat the Democratic Republic of Congo and qualified for the World Cup in Qatar — Photo: Disclosure/CAF Morocco beat the Democratic Republic of Congo and qualified for the World Cup in Qatar — Photo: Disclosure/CAF

After beating Mali 1-0 in the first leg, Tunisia held on to a 0-0 draw in the return leg and also secured a spot in the World Cup.

25 of 30 Tunisia draws at home and secures place in the Qatar World Cup – Photo: REUTERS Tunisia draws at home and secures place at the Qatar World Cup – Photo: REUTERS

An epic victory secured Cameroon in the Cup. Losing 1-0 in extra time, the Indomitable Lions scored two goals in the final six minutes and eliminated Algeria. Ekambi was the Cameroonian hero, with a goal in the 124th minute.

26 of 30 Cameroon manages to qualify in the last play of the game — Photo: Disclosure/CAF Cameroon manages to qualify in the last play of the game – Photo: Disclosure / CAF

With a quiet 2-0 victory over El Salvador, Mexico confirmed their place in the World Cup. The team finished second in the Concacaf qualifiers.

27 of 30 Mexico players celebrate a goal over El Salvador — Photo: EFE Mexico players celebrate a goal over El Salvador – Photo: EFE

Even with the 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica, the United States also guaranteed qualification for the World Cup. The team finished third in the Concacaf qualifiers.

28 of 30 Costa Rica United States — Photo: Reuters Costa Rica United States — Photo: Reuters

With a 1-0 victory over Ukraine and led by Gareth Bale, Wales were the last European team to claim their spot at the Qatar World Cup.

29 of 30 Gareth Bale celebrates in Wales vs Ukraine — Photo: Reuters Gareth Bale celebrates in Wales vs Ukraine – Photo: Reuters

After a goalless draw in normal time and extra time, the Australian team made it 5-4 over Peru on penalties – with the right to a dancing goalkeeper – and secured a spot in the repechage played in Qatar.

30 of 30 Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne is hugged by teammates after Australia’s qualifying against Peru – Photo: Mohammed Dabbous/Reuters Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne is hugged by teammates after Australia’s qualification against Peru (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous/Reuters)