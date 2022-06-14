See what #FACT or #FAKE is in Ciro Gomes’ interview for g1’s ‘The Subject’ podcast | elections

It was the first of the series of interviews led by Renata Lo Prete with pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The conversation was broadcast live from the g1 studio in São Paulo.

The Fato ou Fake team checked Ciro Gomes’ main statements. Read:

“There is no precedent in Brazil: 70 of every 100 people in the world of work are either discouraged, have given up looking for a job, are unemployed, or are in terrible informality.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: According to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) for the 1st quarter of this year, there were 38.2 million informal workers, 12 million unemployed and 4.6 million discouraged in Brazil, totaling 54.8 million unemployed. workers who fall into all three situations.

The workforce was 107.2 million people. Therefore, the percentage of workers classified as discouraged, informal and unemployed reaches 51.11% and not 70% as stated by the pre-candidate – a difference of 19 percentage points.

“Today, you have 77.8% of Brazilian families at the record level of indebtedness: 65 million defaulters, 65 million people humiliated in the SPC. And this also applies to the business world: 6 million companies are on Serasa.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: A survey by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) released in May shows that the number of Brazilians in debt hit a new record in April: 77.7% of Brazilian families ended the month with some debt, against 77.5% March.

In March, the Serasa Default and Debt Renegotiation Map reported that Brazil reached 65.6 million defaulters. The number of companies with the name in red reached 6.1 million in April, according to data from Serasa Experian.

“Inflation, which I helped fight there as Minister of Finance, today in the basic food basket climbs 30%, 35%.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: Inflation in the basic food basket is lower than that quoted by the candidate. A study by Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) points out that the variation in the value of the basic food basket between May 2021 and May 2022 ranged from 15.47% in João Pessoa to 23.94% in Recife. In the last month, the price of the basic food basket fluctuated downwards in 14 of the 17 capitals surveyed.

“33 million people are starving, and only one out of every four children in Brazil has three meals a day.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: 33.1 million Brazilians are currently hungry, a level equivalent to 30 years ago, according to the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, released this month. According to a survey carried out by the Food and Nutrition Surveillance System (SISVAN) of the Ministry of Health, obtained by GloboNews through the Access to Information Law, only 1 in 4 children treated at Primary Care Services performs, at least, the three main meals a day — breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I take the following: I exchange interest at 1,000%, 400%, 500%, 282%, which is the interest on personal credit that Banco do Brasil charges today – criminally, because it is in a cartel with other private banks – and I I do this at 30% interest.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: Banco do Brasil charges an annual fee of 62.38% on non-consigned personal credit, according to a ranking by the Central Bank. The annual rate that is closest to the number that the pre-candidate mentioned is not personal credit, it refers to the charge of the credit card in the total revolving modality, which stood at 299.74%, according to a ranking released by the Central Bank. The survey was carried out between May 24 and May 30 of this year.

“In Ceará high school evasion is 1% while in Brazil it is 60%”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: According to data from Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) for the biennium 2018 and 2019, the last period with available information, dropout rates in the country in secondary education are 9.7%, and in Ceará, 7.8%. %.

The Institute of Research and Economic Strategy of Ceará (Ipece) also provides different data from that presented by Ciro. According to the state government agency, the proportion of young people aged 18 to 29 who completed high school in Ceará in the first quarter of 2021 was 72.37%, higher than the average for the Northeast (65.11%) and close to the from Brazil (72.35%).

“We have an absolutely tragic pandemic. Brazil has 3% of the world population and 11% of the people who died in the world died here.”

The information is #FACT. See why: According to data from the World Health Organization, updated by the report this Monday afternoon (13), there are 6,307,021 deaths from Covid-19 on the planet. The panel points out that Brazil has 667,647 victims of the disease, which corresponds to 10.58% of deaths. The world population was estimated at 7.8 billion by the US Census Bureau. According to the IBGE projection, Brazil has 214,722,609 inhabitants, which is equivalent to 2.75% of the global value.

“23 of the 27 Brazilian states, including the Federal District, are in the deadly fiscal adjustment ‘waterlines’. And they are not trivial states. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul are hanging with injunctions here and there for not paying the debt with the Union.”

#NOTHAT.” See why: According to the National Treasury, five Brazilian states have consolidated debt at more than 50% of net current revenue. The others do not reach 50% of the value of the consolidated debt. According to legislation, the legal limit is 200%.

The latest data from the National Treasury, referring to 2021, show that the index for Rio de Janeiro is at 198.6, Rio Grande do Sul is at 182.5%, Minas Gerais is at 169.34%, São Paulo is at 126.63% and Santa Catarina has 53.08%. The Federal District index, which Ciro Gomes said would also have a deadly fiscal adjustment, is 20.63% of consolidated revenue.

São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul have court injunctions on the extension of the deadline for payment of debt with the Union.

“Brazil is one of two countries in the world that does not levy tax on corporate profits and dividends, only Brazil and Estonia. I was once Minister of Finance and I collected it.”

#NOTHAT. See why: Brazil, in fact, does not charge tax like profits and dividends. The charge is prohibited by article 10 of Federal Law 9,249 of 1995. However, among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), three exempt this type of charge: Estonia, Colombia and Latvia.

Bill 2,337/2021, presented by the federal government, proposing a 15% tax on profits and dividends, was approved by the House in September 2021, but is still awaiting Senate deliberation.

Ciro was Minister of Finance at the end of the Itamar Franco government, between September and December 1994, being succeeded by Pedro Malan at the beginning of Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s administration. At the time, in fact, income tax and dividends were charged as determined by Federal Law 8,849/1994. The legislation, however, had been enacted in January 1994, months before Ciro became minister.

“Lula is now stuck with Geddel Vieira Lima, the one with the R$ 51 million in the bags of money in Bahia. Today, he is stuck with Eunício Oliveira, with R$ 1 billion in contracts without bidding at Petrobras. Today, he is with Renan Calheiros, all the shaming of Transpetro.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Lula, indeed, will be allied with the three MDB politicians in this year’s elections. In Bahia, the PT closed an alliance with former minister Geddel Vieira Lima. He was even convicted of money laundering and criminal association, after the seizure of R$ 51 million in real and dollar bills in an apartment in Salvador (BA). But the conviction was overturned by the Second Panel of the STF in August of last year.

Lula’s ally in Ceará, former senator Eunício Oliveira organized a dinner for the former president in Brasília, in April. A company that Eunício owned, Manchester Serviços Ltda., had contracts worth R$ 978.4 million with Petrobras between 2007 and 2011. Five of the contracts were signed by letters of invitation and four by waiver of bidding.

Senator from Alagoas, Renan Calheiros defends that the MDB support Lula in the first round. He was denounced by the former president of Transpetro Sérgio Machado, and the STF even opened an investigation to investigate his participation in the company’s deviations, which is a subsidiary of Petrobras.

“Therefore, her profit [Petrobras] is in the range of 38% while the world’s oil companies have a profit of 6.7%.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: According to the financial statement released by Petrobras, the state-owned company obtained a net profit corresponding to 31.4% of revenue in the first quarter of this year. Net revenue totaled R$141.6 billion and net income was R$44.5 billion between January and March.

The comparison with foreign oil companies is incorrect, according to income statements released by the companies. The Chinese semi-state company CNOOC recorded a profit margin higher than that of Petrobras, of 37.7% in the first quarter. The North American ConocoPhilips, 31.7%. Norwegian state-owned Equinor, 13%. Chevron, from the United States, 12%. British Shell (8.4%) and American ExxonMobil (6.2%) recorded percentages at the same level cited by the candidate.

The world’s largest oil companies mostly recorded exceptional results in the first quarter of 2022, driven by the rise in oil and gas prices in the international market. The escalation was triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers and suffers from international sanctions.

