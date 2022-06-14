See which iPhone is the ?favourite? from crooks to sales scams

Just go to any site selling used products and there they are: the ads offering cell phones. The problem is that, in addition to attracting consumers, the lower price on models that are still popular in the market also attracts criminals. Among the smartphones most targeted by scammers are iPhones.

Apple devices account for 70% of scams involving cellphone ads, according to a survey released by OLX, online buying and selling platforms. To attract victims, fraudsters usually advertise cell phones about 14% cheaper than ads made by reputable users, according to the survey, carried out in partnership with AllowMe, a platform for protecting digital identities.

The estimated loss from the scams applied to e-commerce in the first quarter of this year was approximately R$ 39.7 million. Cell phones lead the ranking of the most targeted products in fraud, representing 40% of the total, followed by video games (19%) and computers (12%).

The survey highlights that the iPhone 11 is at the top of the list of Apple devices preferred by crooks, followed by:

iPhones XR

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

“Mobile phones are historically highly targeted by fraudsters, as they have a high value and are easy to resell. With the increase in demand for these items, scams tend to increase. Therefore, it is important for people to redouble their attention when negotiating products. Scammers take advantage of users’ lack of knowledge to deceive them”, says Beatriz Soares, director of product and operations at OLX.

Main victims

Also according to the study, most victims who fall into scams are men (70%) and are up to 31 years old (77%). The state of São Paulo was the one that most recorded fraud with 30% of the total, followed by Rio de Janeiro (16%).

The survey analyzed data from the Brazilian digital market, including websites, apps and digital accounts from January to March this year, on a base of around 20 million accounts opened on online platforms.

Check out the most common scams below.

Confirmed Purchase

Leading the ranking of most applied moves last year with 32%, the Confirmed Purchase move is an update to the old Empty Envelope move.

With the increase in digital banking transactions, today the fraudster makes a false proof of deposit with the victim’s data and sends it by email or messaging application, making the person believe that the amount has already been deposited and the sale proceeds are delivered.

When the victim realizes the scam, the fraudster already has the product and stops responding to messages.

false advertisement

The scammer makes an advertisement for a product on the buying and selling platforms to attract victims. Most of the time, the product is cheaper than the market value. Imagining it to be a real offer, the victim makes the payment and does not receive the product.

fake websites

With the increase in demand, there has also been an increase in the number of fake websites, which advertise new cell phones with values ​​far below the market in order to attract customers.

Platforms also usually point out that there are few units of the product and that the offer lasts only a few hours, encouraging people to pay quickly. After payment confirmation, the item is never shipped to buyers. Days later the site goes down, in most cases.

How to prevent scams

To prevent these types of scams, users need, above all, to redouble their attention when shopping online.