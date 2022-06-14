Selena Gomez attends event for democracy with Michelle Obama

Selena Gomez participated in the Culture of Democracy Summit 2022event promoted by the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. Engaged in social issues, the singer continues to work as co-president of the foundation “When We All Vote“, which aims to make the American population aware of the importance of maintaining democracy and voting.

READ MORE:

The star of “Only Murders in the Building” gave a short introductory speech, before calling the event’s host to the stage, highlighting the foundation’s achievements and achievements.

Selena Gomez at the Culture of Democracy Summit event in Los Angeles [June 13]. (Part 1/2) 📹 @Selena Gomez at the event Cumbre de la Cultura de la Democracia in Los Angeles [Junio 13] (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/eaVcmLWKAB — @selenaecumedia5 (@selenaecumedia5) June 14, 2022

“I’ll start by thanking Selena Gomez for all her amazing work and the kind introduction“, said Michelle Obama as she began her speech. “It’s been great to have her on my team, doing a great job on When We All Vote.”cheered the first lady.

In addition to Selena, the singer participated in the event. Janelle Monaethe actresses Wanda Sykes and Tracee Ellis Rossin addition to NBA players Chris Paul and CJ McCollum

Meeting with the President

Weeks ago, Gomez attended a meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in the White House. During the meeting, they talked about the mental health of the population. In addition to the artist and the head of state, the first lady, Jill Biden and the Surgeon General, Vivek H.