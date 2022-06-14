Selena Gomez Googled Martin Short When She Was Cast For Only Murders In The Building

Selena Gomez didn’t know her co-stars from Only Murders in the Buildingbut ran after finding out before work.

Selena stars in the Star+ series alongside the iconic comedy actors Steve Martin and Martin Shortthe latter someone she didn’t even know who she was and had to Google it.

In an interview for the board Actor’s Side shared by the site deadlineMartin revealed that Selena had no idea who he was and that she confessed that she had to do some research on the artist after being called to be a part of the series:

“She’s a sensational actress because she pretended she knew who I was. I asked, ‘Selena, what did you do when you found out you were going to work with me?’ and she replied, ‘I Googled who you were.’

Selena, Steve and Martin are executive producers of the series in addition to the leads. The second season has already been recorded and is about to premiere in the United States on the streaming service Hulu later this month.

about the series

Only Murders in the Building tells the story of three people, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena), who are aficionados of true crime stories who find themselves involved in a murder investigation that took place in their building, the Arconia.

The series was highly praised by critics, and received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best TV Series and Best Actor for Steve and Martin.

Check out some opinions about the first season below:

“If Only Murders in the Building seems to have little to say about the national obsession with violence (and podcasts), it at least provides plenty of comedic fun.”

Brian Tallerico, The Playlist

“It’s a delightful spectacle that captures both the fun of Agatha Christie’s investigative stories and the perverse ridicule of a society that uses real murder as entertainment.”

David ReddishQueerty

“There’s a lot of laughs, including in the finale where Martin gives a wonderful physical comedy performance, but there’s also a lot of heart to the story.”

Barry Divola, Sydney Morning Herald

the first season of Only Murders in the Building is available in full on Star+.

