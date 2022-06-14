Selena Gomez talks about her overexposure in the media: “proud of how I came out of it”

Today, Selena Gomez remains very famous, but in a much more discreet way comparing the way it was between 2015 and 2020. His relationships, crises and breakups were much exposed by the media. Everyone was chasing after details of her relationship with Justin bieber. That didn’t change when they broke up and then he started dating The Weeknd. She was the focus of gossip pages.

A few years later, she gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter and talked about that time. For her, although it was very difficult, it was a learning moment.

Selena Gomez says:

“It was necessary for me to go through these things. I still had a lot of soul knowledge to have. By no means, I don’t have my life planned out, but I know that during that time I was learning a lot about myself. I was, you know, obviously going through a very difficult breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I going and what’s going to happen?”, he reflected.

Selena Gomez he even said that he doesn’t identify with the songs he released at that time, since it would be more like an imposition of the record company. In the midst of it all, he had the personal issues that turned his life into a hurricane.

She added: “It was just all these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of started – I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney issues. It was really very difficult.

In the end, the lesson was learned:

“But being on the other side, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me. It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any kind of absurdity or disrespect in any way, and I’m very proud of how I came out of that.”

Everything in life has a learning curve, right? Whether it’s a good moment or a bad moment, you can learn lessons.