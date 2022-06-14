Sequel to Between Knives and Secrets wins official title

following Between Knives and Secretsin Rian JohnsonDetective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to unravel a mystery involving a new group of suspects.

Netflix announced that the sequel to the production starring Daniel Craig received the official title of Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets. The film’s logo was also revealed:

Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets will be written and directed by Rian Johnson, with production by Johnson and Ram Bergman.

Between Knives and Secrets It premiered in cinema on November 27, 2020 in the United States and on December 5, 2020 in Brazil and has since grossed over 240 million dollars worldwide. It was also recently nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture.

Rian Johnson pays tribute to Agatha Christie in Between Knives and Secrets, a fun and modern murder mystery in which everyone is a suspect. When renowned novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead on his estate just after his 85th birthday, the curious and obnoxious detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously recruited to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his dedicated team, Blanc penetrates the selfish lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, Between Knives and Secrets it’s a witty and elegant mystery that holds the audience’s attention until the very end.