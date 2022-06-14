Sharks invade Telecine programming

Advertising

A mystery will hover over Telecine Action today, June 14th, with the premiere of Spell, at 22:00. In the plot with Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine and Lorraine Burroughs, Marquis suffers a plane crash while traveling with his family to rural Appalachia, in the United States, and is the only survivor. When he wakes up, he has no idea that the nightmare is just beginning and even darker situations begin to happen.

The fourth will be in a celebratory mood. On the day Gloob turns 10, a famous trio from the channel invades Telecine Fun with a double dose for the whole family. It’s the child detectives Pippo (Pedro Henriques Motta), Sol (Letícia Braga) and Bento (Anderson Lima), who get into a lot of trouble from 17:05 on DPA – Blue Building Detectives and Blue Building Detectives 2 — The Italian Mystery, the first two films in the franchise that originated in the series. There’s more unmissable programming in the 10pm range: at Telecine Premium, with the arrival of Mainstreamunder the seal of Première Telecine, and the exhibition of The Belier Family on Telecine Touch.

On Thursday, it’s a holiday, how about relaxing and enjoying the Telecine specials? Free, light and loose, the animals dominate the Fun at 15:30, with a marathon of animations: The Secret of Animals, The Magic Mansion, Madagascar, The Forestless, Pets – the Secret Life of Pets and Alvin and the Chipmunks. For fans of Jean-Claude Van Damme, the star rocks Action with five films starring him. The sequence starts at 16:25: Timecop – the Guardian of Time, Double Impact, Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge, The big white dragon and lukas. And a mythical hero is the attraction of the night at Pipoca, at 19:30, with two versions of his legend for cinemas: Robin Hood (2010)starring Russell Crowe, and Robin Hood: Inceptionwith Taron Egerton playing the character.

Advertising

Telecine Premium’s sextou will be electrifying with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and company in Fast & Furious 9, the most recent film in the saga, in the 10pm range. At the same time, Telecine Fun shows a classic of teen comedies, Mean Girlswith Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

On Saturday, it’s the sharks’ turn to spread panic across the super premiere, at Telecine Premium, at 10 pm. With Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Sistine Rose Stallone and John Corbett, Deep Fear – The Second Attack accompanies a group of friends who travel to Recife, Brazil, to see the ruins of an underwater city. The soundtrack already warns: it is better to run or the real residents of the place, uncomfortable with the visits, promise to stir the waters. On Sunday, the film also arrives at Telecine Pipoca along with a scary combo, starting at 12:10: Shark, shark 2, shark 3 and Shark 4 – Revenge.

The journey is different in Telecine Cult. To honor the National Cinema Day, celebrated on the 19th, the channel takes the audience on a tour of Brazilian classics that marked different decades and generations. River, 40 Degrees the special selection opens at 12:20, which also has Earth in Trance, Goat Marked For Death, Brazil Central, The Car of Compadecida, God’s city and The sound around.

Check out the full grid here.