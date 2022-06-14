Sony launches new Walkman with gold-plated back that costs almost R$ 20 thousand

The Walkman line from Sony received two new products aimed at audiophiles who seek total excellence in sound reproduction. Calls from NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2the models promise the highest quality sound and luxury design. The NW-WM1ZM2 is the most expensive and stands out for the presence of an oxygen-free, gold-plated copper housing.. The model features an S-Master HX digital amplifier and comes with a Kimber Kable cable to ensure high sound quality.





According to Sony, the metallic elements of the housing contribute not only to the luxury design, but also to ensure a “clean and expansive” audio output. even the welds of NW-WM1ZM2 have gold to deliver the best possible sound. The model has a 5-inch screen with HD resolution and the battery promises up to 40 hours of audio playback in FLAC at 98 kHz. O Internal storage is 256GB, the device supports the connection Wi-Fi and has a USB-C port. The operating system is based on Android and the NW-WM1ZM2 is capable of playing files of various audio formats, from MQA up to WAV, at up to 32-bit and 384 kHz. In addition, an algorithm upscales tracks to CD quality (16-bit at 44 or 48 kHz).

More modest NW-WM1AM2





For those who only care about audio quality and don’t care about luxury, Sony also introduced the NW-WM1AM2which is cheaper and offers the same sound quality as the top-of-the-line version, but without the gold-plated construction. The housing is also aluminum, however the oxygen-free copper cable is simpler. Storage loses half capacity and delivers 128GB. The other technical characteristics follow the same line.

















