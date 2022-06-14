SP: Young man has cell phone taken and criminals borrow R$19,000

Commercial representative Lucas Dallaverde, 29, has been trying to recover with a bank part of the damage he had after being robbed on May 5 in São Paulo (SP) for over a month. With the young man’s cell phone, the criminals managed to make a loan of R$ 19 thousand, in addition to making purchases with the victim’s credit cards.





According to Lucas, on the day of the crime, he was driving to work when he decided to stop the car to answer a call from a customer. Shortly after, another vehicle approached and three men got out to approach Lucas. Armed, the robbers made the victim unlock the cell phone and pass the password.

In addition to the cell phone, the thieves took the wallet, personal objects and the car, which was used in another gang action. “It’s so terrifying at the time and it’s so fast, I remember little,” Lucas said in an interview with THIS IS.

The commercial representative was supported by a trader, who was in another car and witnessed the robbery. Afterwards, Lucas called his wife and called the police. “My wife picked me up at the store of the guy who helped me and when we got home the police said they had found the car,” said the young man, who spent the day at the 27th DP, waiting for the vehicle to be released.

“I got home at almost 8 pm, I was out all day, I had no cell phone, no bank apps, no passwords, nothing. I couldn’t access anything, I just started working on it the next day. I confess that I was even calm, because I didn’t have money in my accounts”, Lucas recalled.

Loan of BRL 19 thousand

To the commercial representative’s surprise, when he started to call the banks and see the transactions made, he saw that the criminals had obtained a loan in the amount of R$ 19 thousand at Next Bank. “It never crossed my mind that they could take out a loan in my name,” he pointed out.

As soon as the loan amount was released, the robbers made a transfer via TED of R$7,250 and a PIX of R$9,500. In addition, the criminals made five purchases of R$200 using the physical Next card. Also according to Lucas, the thieves also made purchases on two other cards. However, the amounts spent on these banks have already been reversed.

For a month trying to reverse the situation with Next, Lucas used social media to vent about the case, which ended up going viral this week. After the repercussion of the story on Twitter, the young man says that he received a contact from the bank.

“They called me yesterday, said that the PIX they had refunded R$ 1, which is what they found in the recipient’s account. And at TED they would still see what could be done”, lamented Lucas. Regarding card purchases, the victim also did not have a positive return. “I’m there with a negative R$ 1,000 on my credit card, which I haven’t paid, still charging interest.”

how to protect yourself

The movement of bank accounts of victims of robberies and cell phone thefts has become an increasingly common crime. To protect himself, lawyer Alexandre Berthe, a specialist in bank fraud, recommends that the victim of robbery try to trigger the banks as soon as possible.

“If it wasn’t a case of violence, that the Military Police automatically takes the person to the police station, what I advise is to call the banks asking for a total block. Even if they only took their cell phone, it is important to ask for everything to be blocked, card, internet and application passwords and write down the protocol number”, explains Berthe.

Subsequently, the lawyer advises the victim to contact the mobile operator to ask for the blocking of the mobile phone line. If possible, it is also advised that the person access email and social networks to change passwords. “After all that is done, the person goes to the police station and records what happened”, says the lawyer.

Even so, if the criminals manage to make any movement on the account, the victim needs to contact the bank again to contest the actions. If the bank denies reimbursement, Berthe advises the victim to seek justice.

According to the lawyer, in the Special Civil Court, which does not require a lawyer, the victim cannot present evidence of the case, so he advises the person to seek common justice. “It is advisable for the person to look for a lawyer to file a lawsuit”, he recommends.

Also according to Berthe, cases like Lucas’s are a “monitoring failure” on the part of the bank.

“Is it part of his pattern to use a loan? Why would he have such a large loan available and released in his account? What was the analysis that the bank did to find out if the person needed this loan? As the bank manages to release a lot of actions that are outside the profile of use of this person, then it is a monitoring failure”, says the lawyer.

What does Next say?

The ISTOÉ report contacted the Next office, but so far has not received a response. As soon as the reply is sent, the text will be updated.