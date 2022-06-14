Sport vs Gremio LIVE (0-0) | 06/13/2022

21:23 a minute ago

19′

Bitello tables at the entrance of the area, and kicks for cover. Mailson makes a beautiful save and sends it to a corner.

21:222 minutes ago

18′ Substitution at Gremio 🔄

21:204 minutes ago

17′

Sport fans turn up the sound and push the team, which pressures Grêmio at this moment.

21:195 minutes ago

15′

In the corner play, the ball is charged directly to Bruno Matias, outside the area, who tries a ‘no jump’ and ends up puncturing.

21:186 minutes ago

14′ Substitution in Sport 🔄

21:177 minutes ago

13′ Yellow card 🟨

Ezequiel gets a card for leaving Biel’s arm.

21:168 minutes ago

12′

Fabinho takes the ball in midfield, takes advantage of the fact that Gabriel Brando was out of the goal and tries to score the ‘goal that Pelé did not score’. But the Grêmio archer manages to recover and defends the ball that had an address.

21:14 10 minutes ago

10′

Sport attacks from the left, and at the cross, Kayke takes advantage and finishes with a header, the ball passes dangerously to the right of Ganriel Grando.

21:1311 minutes ago

09′

Nicolas takes a direct free-kick to the goal, the ball passes dangerously to the left of Mailson.

21:1212 minutes ago

07′ Yellow card 🟨

Jaderson gets a card, for a committed foul.

21:10 14 minutes ago

06′

Jaderson receives inside the area, at the time of submission, Kannemann appears well and intercepts. Even so, the ball passes dangerously, close to Grando’s goal and goes to a corner.

21:06 18 minutes ago

01′

Biel dominates and kicks placed. The ball makes the curve and brings danger to Mailson’s goal.

21:04 20 minutes ago

00′ 2nd HALF STARTS

The ball rolls again in the Pernambuco Arena, for the final stage.

20:50 34 minutes ago

⏱’ Numbers from the 1st half

20:47 37 minutes ago

47′ End of 1st Half

Sport 1×1 Gremio.

20:4638 minutes ago

45′

Kayke comes face to face with Grando, but ends up missing the goal. Luckily, the flag already signaled the attacker’s irregular position.

20:45 39 minutes ago

45′ Extras

Two more minutes, let’s go to 47.

20:43 42 minutes ago

41′ Yellow card 🟨

Biel receives a card for fouling Sander.

20:40 44 minutes ago

39′

ONLY FROM SPORT! Juba tries a placed shot, the ball deflects on defense and passes dangerously close to Grando’s goal. Corner for the Lion.

20:38 an hour ago

38′

Giovanni was going to risk another shot from outside the area, but Kannemann comes along and stops the attacker. The ball goes sideways.

20:37 an hour ago

36′

WOW! The ball goes to Giovanni who shoots hard, the ball goes out, passing close to Grando’s goal.

20:35 an hour ago

34′

Janderson takes a corner to Elkeson, who wins with a header and finishes. Mailson defends and keeps the ball.

20:34 an hour ago

34′

See Elkeson take a direct free kick to the goal, but the ball hits the wall and goes to a corner.

20:32 an hour ago

32′

Edilson takes a free-kick from a distance, straight to the goal, but the ball goes up a little and goes through the baseline.

20:29 an hour ago

29′

Again Bruno Matias finishes from afar, the ball goes too high and goes out. Sport fans cheer up at the Pernambuco Arena.

20:28 an hour ago

27′

After a corner, the ball is removed and left for Bruno Matias, who from outside the area kicks with the first shot, but the ball goes out.

20:27 an hour ago

25′

Giovanni takes a long shot, but Rodrigues deflects it to a corner.

20:26 an hour ago

24′

UUHH! After a side kick in the Sport area, the ball is left for Edilson, who arrives with a first strike. The ball passes close to Mailson’s goal.

20:22 an hour ago

21′ Yellow card 🟨

Giovanni receives a card, after fouling Kannemann.

20:21 an hour ago

20′

After a rehearsed play attempt, the ball stays in the hit-back inside the Grêmio area. That’s left for Sander who crosses low, but the tricolor defense pushes away.

20:20 an hour ago

19′

IH BOY! Mane of the beautiful pen in Thiago Santos. Then he advances and Villasanti fouls shirt 46.

20:18 an hour ago

16′ Yellow card 🟨

Janderson receives a card, after leaving his foot in debt with Bruno Matias.

20:17 an hour ago

15′

ALMOST! Janderson makes a good move and opens for Nicolas. The winger arrives crossing for Elkeson to head in. The ball passes close to the post and goes out.

20:15 an hour ago

14′

Juba receives at the edge of the area, dribbles Villasanti, but ends up catching the ball badly and finishing it out.

20:15 an hour ago

13′

Sander arrives at the baseline, at the time of the crossing, Rodrigues arrived at the coverage and moved away to a corner.

20:13 an hour ago

12′

Grêmio puts high pressure and makes it difficult for the Sport to leave the ball.

20:12 an hour ago

11′

Jaderson dominates from the right, but Janderson, from Grêmio, comes running over and is missed.

20:08 an hour ago

07′

Janderson crosses to Elkeson, who doesn’t take the ball well and ends up puncturing. The remainder goes to Thiago Santos, who kicks over the defense and wins a corner.

20:05 an hour ago

03′

Biel takes advantage of Grêmio’s defense failure, risks from outside the area, but the kick comes out weak and the ball is in Maílson’s hands.

20:04 an hour ago

02′

Bruno Matias dominates and kicks from afar, but the ball goes weak and stays in Grando’s hands.

20:02 an hour ago

01′

Sander puts the ball in the area, but the Grêmio defense pushes away. Lion fans cheer up.

20:00 an hour ago

00′ GAME STARTS

The ball rolls at Arena Pernambuco.

19:532 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams profiled to enter the field.

19:20 2 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams in the warm-up, the ball will roll in 40 minutes.

19:10 2 hours ago

Lion climbed!

19:04 2 hours ago

Tricolor climbed!

18:543 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

18:523 hours ago

⏱’ Red and black taboo!

08:32 13 hours ago

When is the Sport vs Grêmio game and how to follow LIVE?

08:27 13 hours ago

How and where to watch the Sport vs Gremio match live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brazilthe match between Sport x Gremio will be broadcast live on SportTV and Premiere.

08:22 13 hours ago

Arbitration

08:17 13 hours ago

Possible Gremio lineup

08:12 13 hours ago

Probable Sport lineup

08:07 13 hours ago

Guild situation

08:02 13 hours ago

Sport situation

07:57 13 hours ago

Situation of teams in competition

Sport has 18 points, and is in fourth place, while Botafogo is in 5th with 17 points. The teams fight for the fourth spot in the G4, since the third place is Vasco, with 24 points, and a considerable distance to Leão, who is in fourth.

07:52 14 hours ago

Fight for the G4

With ‘similar’ campaigns, sport and Guild are in the fight for a place in the G4, and this Monday (13), they will face off for the match of the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie Bat Arena Pernambuco, at 20h (from Brasília).

07:47 14 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

