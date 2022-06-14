Sport vs Gremio LIVE (0-0) | 06/13/2022

Bitello tables at the entrance of the area, and kicks for cover. Mailson makes a beautiful save and sends it to a corner.

Sport fans turn up the sound and push the team, which pressures Grêmio at this moment.

In the corner play, the ball is charged directly to Bruno Matias, outside the area, who tries a ‘no jump’ and ends up puncturing.

Ezequiel gets a card for leaving Biel’s arm.

Fabinho takes the ball in midfield, takes advantage of the fact that Gabriel Brando was out of the goal and tries to score the ‘goal that Pelé did not score’. But the Grêmio archer manages to recover and defends the ball that had an address.

Sport attacks from the left, and at the cross, Kayke takes advantage and finishes with a header, the ball passes dangerously to the right of Ganriel Grando.

Nicolas takes a direct free-kick to the goal, the ball passes dangerously to the left of Mailson.

Jaderson gets a card, for a committed foul.

Jaderson receives inside the area, at the time of submission, Kannemann appears well and intercepts. Even so, the ball passes dangerously, close to Grando’s goal and goes to a corner.

Biel dominates and kicks placed. The ball makes the curve and brings danger to Mailson’s goal.

The ball rolls again in the Pernambuco Arena, for the final stage.

Sport 1×1 Gremio.

Kayke comes face to face with Grando, but ends up missing the goal. Luckily, the flag already signaled the attacker’s irregular position.

Two more minutes, let’s go to 47.

Biel receives a card for fouling Sander.

ONLY FROM SPORT! Juba tries a placed shot, the ball deflects on defense and passes dangerously close to Grando’s goal. Corner for the Lion.

Giovanni was going to risk another shot from outside the area, but Kannemann comes along and stops the attacker. The ball goes sideways.

WOW! The ball goes to Giovanni who shoots hard, the ball goes out, passing close to Grando’s goal.

Janderson takes a corner to Elkeson, who wins with a header and finishes. Mailson defends and keeps the ball.

See Elkeson take a direct free kick to the goal, but the ball hits the wall and goes to a corner.

Edilson takes a free-kick from a distance, straight to the goal, but the ball goes up a little and goes through the baseline.

Again Bruno Matias finishes from afar, the ball goes too high and goes out. Sport fans cheer up at the Pernambuco Arena.

After a corner, the ball is removed and left for Bruno Matias, who from outside the area kicks with the first shot, but the ball goes out.

Giovanni takes a long shot, but Rodrigues deflects it to a corner.

UUHH! After a side kick in the Sport area, the ball is left for Edilson, who arrives with a first strike. The ball passes close to Mailson’s goal.

Giovanni receives a card, after fouling Kannemann.

After a rehearsed play attempt, the ball stays in the hit-back inside the Grêmio area. That’s left for Sander who crosses low, but the tricolor defense pushes away.

IH BOY! Mane of the beautiful pen in Thiago Santos. Then he advances and Villasanti fouls shirt 46.

Janderson receives a card, after leaving his foot in debt with Bruno Matias.

ALMOST! Janderson makes a good move and opens for Nicolas. The winger arrives crossing for Elkeson to head in. The ball passes close to the post and goes out.

Juba receives at the edge of the area, dribbles Villasanti, but ends up catching the ball badly and finishing it out.

Sander arrives at the baseline, at the time of the crossing, Rodrigues arrived at the coverage and moved away to a corner.

Grêmio puts high pressure and makes it difficult for the Sport to leave the ball.

Jaderson dominates from the right, but Janderson, from Grêmio, comes running over and is missed.

Janderson crosses to Elkeson, who doesn’t take the ball well and ends up puncturing. The remainder goes to Thiago Santos, who kicks over the defense and wins a corner.

Biel takes advantage of Grêmio’s defense failure, risks from outside the area, but the kick comes out weak and the ball is in Maílson’s hands.

Bruno Matias dominates and kicks from afar, but the ball goes weak and stays in Grando’s hands.

Sander puts the ball in the area, but the Grêmio defense pushes away. Lion fans cheer up.

The ball rolls at Arena Pernambuco.

Teams profiled to enter the field.

Teams in the warm-up, the ball will roll in 40 minutes.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brazilthe match between Sport x Gremio will be broadcast live on SportTV and Premiere.

Sport has 18 points, and is in fourth place, while Botafogo is in 5th with 17 points. The teams fight for the fourth spot in the G4, since the third place is Vasco, with 24 points, and a considerable distance to Leão, who is in fourth.

With ‘similar’ campaigns, sport and Guild are in the fight for a place in the G4, and this Monday (13), they will face off for the match of the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie Bat Arena Pernambuco, at 20h (from Brasília).