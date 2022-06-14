Spotify buys AI that simulated Val Kilmer’s voice in “Top Gun”

Spotify is completing the purchase of London-based startup Sonantic, responsible for creating a new artificial intelligence (AI) that can generate realistic voices — including the ability to flirt, cry or scream. The price paid by the company was not disclosed.

One of the recent applications of the new technology is in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”. The feature was used to give voice to actor Val Kilmer who, in real life, has his speech impaired by the effects of throat cancer.

For the production of the feature – starring Tom Cruise – Sonantic had to gather old audio recordings of Kilmer, carefully removing background noise and pairing the lines with the audio transcripts.

With that, the platform started training the model to replicate the actor’s voice. From there, it was just a matter of adding the simulated lines to the scenes recorded by Kilmer for the new Top Gun. You can watch the result in the video below:

Ahead of the film’s release, Kilmer stated that he liked the end result, going so far as to call the startup’s AI an “incredibly special” gift. “I am grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who have masterfully restored my voice in a way I never thought possible,” said the actor.

In addition to simulating Val Kilmer’s voice, Sonantic’s platform was also used to improve the expression of the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant for the automaker’s cars.

Sonantic on Spotify

The expectation is that Sonantic’s AI will be used to create new experiences for Spotify users, not just on the streaming platform, but in other features, such as the recently launched Car Thing.

As pointed out by TechCrunch, the technology could be used to offer more audio-based recommendations and descriptions without the user having to look at the screen. “This integration will allow us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way,” said Ziad Sultan, vice president of personalization for streaming audio.