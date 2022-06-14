Strawberry Supermoon: Moon will be bigger and brighter tonight – News

The Strawberry Supermoon can be seen in the sky throughout Brazil this Tuesday (14), from 6:09 pm, when it rises, until 7:34 am on Wednesday (15).

According to Professor Carlos Fernando Jung, researcher and owner of the Heller & Jung Space Observatory, a supermoon happens when the natural satellite reaches its full phase at the same time that its orbit is at the closest point to Earth, which is called perigee. .





Jung also comments that although the name Strawberry Supermoon suggests that there will be a change in the color of the Moon, this will not happen.

“This designation is a reference to the beginning of the strawberry harvesting period in the United States. This period the former North American settlers considered an ideal time for the planting of fruits and vegetables”, explains the specialist.





According to NASA estimates, the proximity to Earth will make observers have the perception that the Moon is 14% larger and can get up to 30% brighter. This will be the first supermoon of 2022.





The astronomer and professor at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista), Rodolfo Langhi, also explains that the event is frequent and that, astronomically, it is called a full moon in perigee.

The term supermoon originated among astronomers in the late 1970s. The last time the phenomenon occurred was on June 24, 2021.



