Strawberry Supermoon: see tips for taking pictures with your cell phone | Cell

The Strawberry Supermoon takes place this Tuesday (14) and Brazilians will be able to contemplate with the naked eye the phenomenon, which will mark the sky and will certainly yield photography attempts. Usually taking a picture of the moon with your cell phone is not an easy task. In the images, only a small bright dot appears in the dark sky. The good news is that during the Strawberry Supermoon, the satellite is closest to Earth and because of that, it appears to be much larger than normal. Check out, in the following lines, some tips to make the perfect record.

It is worth noting that, during the Strawberry Supermoon, the star can be up to 30% brighter than usual. In addition, during this period the moon appears to be 14% larger, making it easier to capture with the phone’s camera.

🔎 iPhone will work as Mac webcam, announces Apple

2 of 8 To take pictures of the moon, it is essential to use a tripod or position the camera on a flat surface — Photo: Heloísa Facin/TechTudo To take pictures of the moon, it is essential to use a tripod or position the camera on a flat surface — Photo: Heloísa Facin/TechTudo

📝 iPhone worth it? Leave your testimonial

What is Strawberry Supermoon?

The Strawberry Supermoon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, was named after a Native American tradition, who used to name all the supermoons of the year. From there came the names Lua de Neve (which occurs in winter) and Lua Rosa (which marks the beginning of spring).

The name Strawberry Moon is related to the ripening time of the fruit in the most northeastern region of North America. It has nothing to do with the color, although the satellite may become more reddish or orange, depending on atmospheric conditions. Despite the special name, visually the Supermoon is very similar to the traditional full moon. For astrology, this last autumn lunation represents luck and a series of opportunities.

How to take a picture of the Strawberry Supermoon with your cell phone

1. Adjust exposure, ISO and shutter speed

If you point your cell phone camera directly at the moon, the photo preview won’t be very interesting. That’s because some adjustments need to be made, as the smartphone’s automatic mode will not always be able to adapt to certain lighting conditions. To make a beautiful photo of the moon, it is first of all necessary to carry out the exposure adjustment, which is the amount of light reaching the camera’s sensor.

There is no standard exposure. Is it over there must be adjusted by the user when taking the photo of the Strawberry Supermoon, so that it is verified which value will be more appropriate for the light situation. Every smartphone has a different way of making this adjustment, but on most devices it is available after touching the screen. The idea is that you test available exposure levels. Caution is needed because high values ​​can result in pictures with a lot of noise.

3 of 8 The grain level is higher or lower depending on the exposure — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo The grain level is higher or lower depending on the exposure — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

The aperture of the smartphone lens is fixed, but the device’s camera can simulate the increase or decrease of the diaphragm hole in a digital way. Aperture is related to the amount of light that enters the lens. As the Strawberry Supermoon will be very bright (up to 30% more than usual, according to experts), no need for such a high aperture. It is recommended to keep it between f/8 and f/13, but it is worth remembering that it is necessary to test until you find the best fit.

Another very important point to note is the shutter speed. The time the shutter is “open” for light to enter the camera’s sensor is decisive for having a good photo. High speeds (close to 1/250, for example) will “freeze” the object more easily, while a low speed (close to 1/25) can make the image very blurry. Regardless, we recommend using a tripod if you need to take a long exposure photo.

2. Use professional apps or PRO mode

4 of 8 Some smartphones have a professional mode natively that facilitates the registration of the event — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo Some smartphones have a professional mode natively that facilitates the registration of the event — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

Some smartphone models from Samsung and Asus, for example, have professional modes on the camera. With it, all the adjustments mentioned above are performed more precisely. Therefore, It’s worth checking if your cell phone comes with this feature natively. If not, then it is worth using third-party applications.

There are several free and paid options for both Android and iOS. An example is Adobe Lightroom. With it, you can make adjustments that not every standard camera application allows. Another point is the possibility of using it to edit photos.

3. Leave in Night Mode

5 of 8 The photo on the left is in traditional mode, while the image on the right was taken with Night Mode — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo The photo on the left is in traditional mode, while the image on the right was taken with Night Mode — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

Night Mode is a feature that has been popularized by using artificial intelligence combined with the smartphone camera to produce higher quality results. If your cell phone has the functionality, just activate it and wait for the seconds needed for the image to process (which should take between three to five seconds).

Some smartphones that support Night Mode are iPhone 11 and later, Galaxy S10 and later, and Xiaomi 12. Find out if your device supports it and try using it to photograph the moon.

4. Use accessories such as a tripod

6 of 8 Tripods keep the smartphone more stable for non-blurred photos — Photo: Playback/Amazon Tripods keep the smartphone more stable for non-blurred photos — Photo: Playback/Amazon

Even with Professional Mode and Night Mode, the risk of taking blurry photos exists, but it can be avoided by using a tripod. On the internet there are options from R$ 15 and it is also possible to find them very easily at kiosks that sell cell phone accessories.

If you can’t get a tripod in time, don’t worry: get creative and try to leave your phone resting on a surface.

7 of 8 Bezel-type lens is available in online retail — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Bezel-type lens is available in online retail — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Another accessory option that can help and amuse some users is cell phone lenses. There are several models available on the market, including the “scope” and “telescope” models, which are the most suitable for photographing the Strawberry Supermoon. These lenses are easily attached to the smartphone and allow you to expand your phone’s zoom capability with little loss of image quality.

5. Use optical zoom

8 of 8 Some models have an optical zoom sensor — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Some models have an optical zoom sensor — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Sophisticated cell phones have optical zoom, which allows a larger zoom without loss of quality. If this is your case, take the opportunity to use it in conjunction with the above-mentioned ISO, speed and exposure control tips.

It is worth remembering that the most smartphones use digital zoom. This means that the closer you try to zoom in on the moon in the image, the less quality and definition your photo will have. For this reason, this feature should be avoided when recording the moon.

Check out the video below for tips to know if a photo is fake