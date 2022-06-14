Survey: Cruzeiro has the highest average crowd, but higher Galo in 2022

photo: IN / FROM PRESS Survey measured the size of supporters of clubs in Brazil, including Cruzeiro and Atltico

Cruzeiro has a higher average number of fans in 34 surveys carried out since 1993 than Atltico. The alvinegro team, however, was superior in the amount of 2022. The survey, carried out by the XP partnership and Convocados consultancy, was released to the press this Tuesday (14).

According to the report sent to various press agencies, 34 polls of supporters carried out since 1993, carried out by various institutes and sponsors, were compiled. O Flamengo appears with the biggest crowd in Brazil, with 17.1%, followed by Corinthians (13.4%), So Paulo (7.8%), Palmeiras (6.5%), Vasco (4.8%) and Grmio (3.6%).

O cruise the seventh crowd in this general average, with 3.4%. Then come Santos (2.7%), Internacional (2.6%) and athletic (2.3%). America quoted with 0.5%.

“It is more important than analyzing isolated data to observe the trend. We use the analogy of “photo versus film”. An isolated data shows us a specific situation, while the historical evolution brings the behavior in relation to the theme”, says the report.

Top Rooster in 2022

photo: reproduction Details of the survey published this Tuesday (14); click to enlarge Download Large Photo

The XP partnership and Convocados consultancy also released data from research carried out by Sport Track. In them, Atltico appears with a greater number of fans than Cruzeiro. In 2020, Galo will have 3.2% of fans in Brazil, while Cruzeiro will have 3%. In 2022, the alvinegro team holds 3.7%, while Raposa has 2.8%.

The report did not disclose the research methodology, which only considers people aged 16 or over.

“Grmio, Cruzeiro, Santos and Atltico Mineiro have similar behaviors: fans oscillate according to sporting performance. more the feeling than the number of fans”, says another part of the report.