Taiwan: Can US and China go to war over the island?

China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at a plenary session during the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 12, 2022

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Chinese Defense Minister Criticized US for Recent Comments on Taiwan

Weeks after US President Joe Biden warned China about Taiwan, the Chinese government made its most incisive statement yet on the topic, saying it would “resolutely crush any attempt” at independence for the island.

On Sunday, China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe accused the US of supporting Taiwan independence, saying the Americans were “violating their promise in Taiwan” and “interfering” in China’s affairs.

“I will make this clear: if anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the end. This is the only option for China,” the minister said during the Shangri-la Dialogue. , an Asian security summit held in Singapore.

Biden had said China was “flirting with danger” by flying its warplanes near Taiwan. The American has promised to protect the island militarily if it is attacked.

