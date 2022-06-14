Telegram CEO accuses Apple of harming the app’s web version to profit – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, openly criticized Apple in its official channel in the messenger, this Monday (13). According to the executive, the apple intentionally harms the web version of Telegram on iOS, preventing certain functions from performing correctly. In addition, Durov stated that “developers have been complaining that Safari is killing the internet.”

Telegram (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The web version of Telegram was created to run on desktop browsers. However, Durov guarantees that the software also works very well on mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets. In iPhones and iPadshowever, there are limitations on certain messenger functions, according to the CEO.

In the message, Durov highlighted that the team responsible for the development of Telegram Web listed, in April of this year, at least 10 flaws Apple has known for years, but which he refuses to fix on purpose. Among the limitations cited by the CEO are:

Absence of push notifications;

Interface bugs;

Problems in the context menu;

Random reloads;

Lack of support for stickers in videos;

Lack of support for Opus files;

Lack of support for reactions in messages;

among others.

Durov cites App Store fee as problem

Durov believes that Apple undermines web versions of software for force users to download native apps for iOS via the App Store. Thus, Apple manages to charge the 30% commission on any microtransactions performed in the apps.

This App Store fee issue even led Epic Games to sue Apple and Google in 2020. Both the creator of Fortnite when the CEO of Telegram consider the practice abusive and harmful to the industry. Durov also commented that regulatory bodies are starting to take a closer look at the situation.

On his Telegram channel, the CEO shared a statement issued by Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) — Market and Competition Authority, in Portuguese — of the United Kingdom. The message says the following:

“Apple prohibits alternatives to its own browser on its mobile devices; an exclusive restriction by Apple. The CMA is concerned that this severely limits not only the potential for rival browsers to differentiate from Safari (for example, in features like speed and functionality), but also Apple’s incentives to invest in the program’s engine. This restriction also seriously inhibits the ability of web applications — applications that run in a browser rather than being downloaded individually — depriving consumers and businesses of all the benefits of this innovative technology.” UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Durov concluded his message by saying, “It’s sad that more than ten years after Steve Jobs’ death, the company that revolutionized the mobile web has become his biggest obstacle.”