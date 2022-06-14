Tesla accused of turning off autopilot before crash; this may cause recall | cars

The US government is close to demanding that the Tesla Knife recall of more than 830 thousand vehicles equipped with the Autopilot autonomous system. The measure can be taken a week after the responsible authorities discover that 16 cars turned off autopilot less than a second before they collided .

The investigation is led by the US National Land Transportation Agency, which has identified this pattern behavior across Tesla’s lineup of vehicles.

According to the agency, the combination of the malfunction of the autopilot with the exaggerated behavior of a driver who sees himself at risk increases the possibility of serious accidents. The agency argues that the driver is not prepared to assume responsibility in such a short time.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has always argued that the company cannot be held responsible for accidents in which Autopilot was not active. However, with the new investigation by the US government, the argument may be invalidated.

Tesla considers all of its self-driving features in its cars to be driver assists. Therefore, he must remain sovereign over the vehicle at all times.

This guidance is not always adhered to by Tesla owners. In 2021, a driver was caught sleeping at the wheel on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, in São Paulo. In the United States, a man activated Autopilot and moved into the passenger seat, leaving the steering wheel without control.

THE Tesla updates software on their cars over the internet, without the owner noticing. However, US law says that a recall called by the National Transportation Agency must be accompanied by experts. In this way, the owners of more than 830 thousand vehicles would have to go to the dealerships.

They exist five levels of automation stipulated by the International Society of Automotive Engineering (SAE). They are defined from the number of senses that the driver must use to steer the vehicle. Tesla cars are considered Level 3.

Understand each of the levels below:

Level 1 (Hands on the wheel) – Semi-autonomous assistances that assist the driver, who still has full authority over the vehicle: adaptive cruise control, parking assistant, electronic braking system.

– Semi-autonomous assistances that assist the driver, who still has full authority over the vehicle: adaptive cruise control, parking assistant, electronic braking system. Level 2 (No hands) – The vehicle can stay in lanes and make light curves, but the driver must be alert to intervene.

– The vehicle can stay in lanes and make light curves, but the driver must be alert to intervene. Level 3 (No eyes) – The driver can use the cell phone or watch a movie during the journey. In some cases, he may be asked to intervene.

– The driver can use the cell phone or watch a movie during the journey. In some cases, he may be asked to intervene. Level 4 (Without the mind) – No driver intervention is necessary, so much so that he can sleep with the vehicle in motion. If any factor makes driving impossible while the driver is sleeping (blocked road, dangerous conditions, etc.), the car can wake him up. And in the event of a very deep sleep, the vehicle will be able to find a place to park.

– No driver intervention is necessary, so much so that he can sleep with the vehicle in motion. If any factor makes driving impossible while the driver is sleeping (blocked road, dangerous conditions, etc.), the car can wake him up. And in the event of a very deep sleep, the vehicle will be able to find a place to park. Level 5 (Steering wheel is optional) – The vehicle is completely independent and can operate in any condition, surface or climate without human intervention.