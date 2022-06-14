the card that allows you to make purchases in more than 50 countries

One of the most interesting points of nomadwhich offers free US accounts, is the extensive list of benefits, which displays a compilation of partners from financial institutionwhich offers many advantages for tourists.

The benefits tab was already good, but a bit messy. It was not possible to find the benefits very easily, since Nomad has several partners and they were not separated and classified in a specific way.

However, the latest update app brought the solution to this issue. Currently, it is possible to view partners in the Benefits Catalog separated by region and by category.

Initially, only Orlando and Miami were cataloged, including several subcategories, such as “tickets and accommodation”, “health and insurance”, “education”, “entertainment”, “transportation” and “shopping and convenience”.

The company promises to create sections for other regions and get more partners. At the end of the catalog there is a space dedicated to the public, where suggestions can be made.

Save by buying with the Nomad card

With the Nomad card, the customer saves more than buying with an international card, regardless of the value of the product.

This is because the card is based on the commercial dollar quotation, IOF of only 1.1% and spread of 2%. The international card, on the other hand, uses the PTAX dollar as a base, which refers to the day of purchase, IOF of 6.38% and a spread between 4% and 7%.

The important thing is that you can save up to 10% if you make your purchases with the Nomad card.

Don’t know Nomad?

Nomad is the pioneer in offering a dollar account based in the Unit States, 100% free, without any fee, whether annual or maintenance.

With the Nomad card you can purchase in more than fifty countries, in addition to investing in the North American stock exchange and being able to access countless funds created according to your profile.