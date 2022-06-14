The Handmaid’s Tale: New Images Show June and Serena Ready for Revenge; know when season 5 premieres – Series News

After the shocking end of season 4, the series starring Elisabeth Moss returns in the second half of 2022.

“Blessed be the fruit” is a phrase that continues to give us the chills, but everything has changed a lot in The Handmaid’s Tale – and more specifically in Gilead – since we first met the sick dystopian society created by Margaret Atwood in her eponymous book. The end, although not confirmed, should not be far off, but for now we can count on a 5th season that has just won a premiere date in 2022, in addition to its first images.

The first two episodes will be released on Hulu on September 14th, with the rest coming out weekly. In the released photos, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) appear alone – and with very conflicting expressions. Check out:



H 2013 Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne.





hulu Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford.



Serena is all in black, in mourning, apparently at the funeral of her late husband, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). June, in turn, displays a look of hate and sadness that has become her trademark since the days of Offred – and which has made her interpreter into one of the best and most awarded today.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE HANDMAID’S TALE SEASON 5?

Only a year has passed since the bombastic finale of Season 4, in which June finally got revenge on the Waterfords and made a deal with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) for the release of 22 Resistance women in exchange for Fred’s return to Gilead.

However, this never happened, as June and her companions took turns beating the man to death and hanging his decapitated corpse on the Wall. The same place where disobedient maids were hanged to persuade others not to rebel.

An outcome that is sure to be a game-changer for June, now in Canada and ready to go ahead with her plan to destroy the theocratic republic that ruined her life and that of her family. There are still not many details about Season 5, but Hulu has released a first synopsis along with the premiere date:

June deals with the aftermath of killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to improve her image in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save Hannah and bring her back.

“It’s wild”, so Madeline Brewer, responsible for incarnating Janine, described the new episodes to the Entertainment Weekly. “I really don’t know how to describe it. We’ve spent a lot of time outside of Gilead. And everyone is experiencing things they haven’t experienced yet. Everyone is in a period of transformation,” added the actress.

Elisabeth Moss also used the adjective “wild” to describe Season 5 when TVLine: “It’s possibly one of the craziest rides we’ve ever had. I can barely keep up with the amount of stuff that’s going on.”

In addition to Moss, Strahovski, Brewer and Whitford, return to the cast Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger. A notable absence will be that of Alexis Bledel, who recently announced that she would not be playing Emily again.

In Brazil, The Handmaid’s Tale is broadcast over the Paramount+ platform and the Paramount channel. The first three seasons are also available in the Globoplay catalog.