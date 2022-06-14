The Hunger Games Prelude Has New Characters Revealed

ComicBook has just announced new cast members and characters for the Hunger Games prequel movie.

Newcomers to the team are Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, and Aamer Husain.

Lance will interpret Marcus, a tribute from District 2;

a tribute from District 2; Liao will interpret Clemensia Dovecote one of Coriolanus’ closest friends and mentor to a District 11 tribute;

one of Coriolanus’ closest friends and mentor to a District 11 tribute; Knox Gibson will play bobbin a tribute from District 8;

a tribute from District 8; Lansing will interpret Coral tribute from District 4;

tribute from District 4; Husain will interpret Felix Ravinstillmentor of a District 11 tribute.

Rachel Zegler (Amor, Sublime Amor) had already been chosen to play Lucy Gray Bairdtribute from District 12. Tom Blyth was cast as Coriolanus SnowLucy’s protagonist and mentor.

Francis Lawrencewho worked on the four films starring Jennifer Lawrencewill return in the direction of this prelude to Hunger Games.

the prelude The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents debuts in November 2023.

Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his decaying bloodline, a once-proud family that fell out of favor on the post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he can turn the odds in his favor. Uniting their instincts for charisma and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.