The mysterious giant crater in the Arctic that intrigues scientists

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Aerial view of Pingualuit Crater in Quebec, Canada

Credit, Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

The plane banked a lot to the right. As we made our first flyby of the runway—or rather, the small patch of rough land in the arctic tundra that would serve as a runway—an alarm sounded, the red lights above the emergency exits began to flash, and the sound of the aircraft’s engines roared back to life. action took over the main cabin. My stomach turned.

It was an emotional performance to the far north of Quebec, Canada, a region known as Nunavik.

Encompassing the upper third of the Canadian province (larger than the US state of California and twice the size of Great Britain), of which the Ungava Peninsula is a part, this region is unknown to most people. But it was not always so.

In 1950, this area was featured in newspapers around the world and considered the eighth wonder of the world.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

In defense of animals, Mexican justice bans bullfighting in the world’s largest arena | World

The largest bullfighting arena in the world, in Mexico City, has been banned from hosting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved