“The name appears”; Talisca turns the ball and Duilio brings ‘hot’ updates behind the scenes at Corinthians

This Monday (13) an old topic came back to São Jorge Park. After dismissing the forward Jô, the Corinthians turn your eyes to the Marketplace, in search of replacement for the vacancy. Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves participated in the Globoesporte.com podcast and was asked about a possible resumption of negotiations with Cavani, a Uruguayan player who recently ended his relationship with Manchester United.

“We still don’t have that defined. Back there, it was a consultation. We know that these are very high values. We await the market movements, our technician and commission analyze some names. You can’t create expectations in the crowd, and we didn’t have any more contact with Cavani. There is a month for the opening of the window, we have decisive games before it, we are focused on that, but we follow some names and the movements of the market”, explained Duilio.

In fact, Timão will have an agenda of important commitments on the field before the opening of the negotiation window. On June 28 and July 5, the duels for the round of 16 of the Libertadores against Boca Juniors will take place. For the Copa do Brasil, Coringão faces Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, the games are also before the window, which opens on July 18.

The São Paulo Classic takes place on June 22 and July 13. To act in the market, Corinthians’ progress in competitions must be fundamental. Duilio commented on this: “Yes, we have to look at all the scenarios. Here we all believe that we are going to advance to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, but we need to have our feet on the ground. If the objectives are not achieved, this may have an impact on the financial part of the club. We look at it calmly as well, but confident that we will be in the quarterfinals of both championships”, he revealed.

If Cavani is a distant and unviable name, another player is on the crowd’s wish list. Striker Anderson Talisca, who is at Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. The president of Timão, positioned himself on the interest: “About Talisca, it never existed. It is a wish of many fans. He is a player who has already shown a desire to play for Corinthians, so in every window that opens, his name appears. But there was never any conversation with him, and it’s not in the plans today. It may be in the future, but today there is nothing.”