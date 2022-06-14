The richest women in the US in 2022

Illustration by Stephanie Jones from Forbes USA

The recent US stock market crash tested the courage of participants on Forbes’ eighth annual list of America’s Richest Women and pushed the fortunes of these 100 successful entrepreneurs, executives and artists to $111 billion. billion), a drop of 6% compared to last year.

The losses also helped reduce the list’s admission cut line to $215 million, down from $225 million a year ago.

The fortunes of 38 of the 100 names on the list have shrunk since 2021, but 51 are wealthier, including seven newcomers and seven other women who returned to the ranks after being left out in previous years.

The billionaire of the building materials sector Diane Hendricks tops the list for the fifth year in a row. The residential real estate boom has boosted sales of ABC Supply, the company she founded with her husband Ken (who died in 2007), to $15 billion in 2021. Her fortune has increased to $12.2 billion. billion (R$ 62.25 billion), up from US$ 11 billion (R$ 56.13 billion) a year ago.

Just behind Hendricks, in second place, is Judy Faulkner, founder of Wisconsin-based electronic medical records company Epic Systems. Revenue grew 13% in 2021 to US$3.8 billion (R$19.39 billion). Faulkner, who owns 47% of the privately held company, is worth US$ 6.7 billion (R$ 34.19 billion), US$ 200 million (R$ 1.02 billion) more than last year.

Rookies in the ranking

Among the novelties of the list is the movie star Sandra Bullock. His film career spans three decades and includes hits such as Full Speed ​​(1994), Gravity (2013) and Ocean’s 8 (2018). The 57-year-old actress stars in the recently released “Lost City” for which she reportedly received a $20 million fee.

Another newcomer: Emma Gredea judge on the TV show Shark Tank, is a founding partner and director of products at Kim Kardashian Skims’s girdle and lingerie company (the celebrity also on the list).

Paige Mycoskie also makes her debut thanks to the growth of her 1970s California-inspired fashion brand Aviator Nation, which she founded after working at a surf shop in Venice Beach.

Yet another glamorous newcomer who proves age has no limits is the octogenarian Betsy Cohenwho was one of the first investors in SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) long before they came back into fashion.

Reese Witherspoon returns to Forbes list after dropping last year; she sold a majority stake in her production company, Hello Sunshine, to a Blackstone-funded media group in August of last year.

Other names making a comeback are the former tennis star and investor Maria Sharapovathe mother of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jennerand the CEO of General Dynamics, Phebe Novakovic.

Of the 100 participants on the list, 24 are billionaires – in 2021, there were 26. The co-founder and CEO of the dating app Bumble, Whitney WolfeHerdwas the world’s youngest billionaire last year for ten months, but the company’s shares are down nearly 65% ​​from their February 2021 IPO price. Wolfe Herd ranks 33rd this year with an estimated fortune of US$ $740 million (R$3.775 billion).

The co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, Anne Wojcickiwas a billionaire last year, but shares in the genetic testing and drug development company have also dropped about 80% since the SPAC merger in June 2021.

In percentage terms, his wealth has shrunk by 73%, more than anyone else on the list. It occupies the 87th position this year, with a net worth of around US$ 300 million (R$ 1.53 billion), a decrease of US$ 800 million (R$ 4 billion) compared to last year.

The biggest gainer in percentage terms this year is Eren Ozmen (No. 10), whose fortune has grown 85% since last year, to US$ 2.6 billion (R$ 13.26 billion). Sierra Nevada Corp., the aerospace and defense company she manages and co-owns with her husband, spun off the space business unit Sierra Space, raising $1.4 billion at a valuation of $1.5 billion. $4.5 billion (R$22.96 billion). The operation earned him US$ 1.2 billion (R$ 6.12 billion).

There were 14 women who were on last year’s list but do not appear this year, including Katrina Lakefrom StitchFix, and the Wall Street investor star Cathie Wood.

“California dream”

As in previous years, most of the super-rich on the list live in California. This year, there are 42 in the Golden State, down from 46 last year – including the artist and cosmetics entrepreneur. Rihanna (ranked 21st), the co-founder of Gap Doris Fisher (nº 12) and the newcomer Emma Gredewho moved from London to Los Angeles in 2017.

Ten of them live in New York, as Tory Burch (No. 25). Another ten live in Texas, two more than in 2021: newcomers Sandra Bullock and Paige Mycoskie are examples, although Mycoskie has several homes in California, where his company is based.

Top 10 richest self-made women

1. Diane Hendricks

Net worth: US$ 12.2 billion (R$ 62.25 billion)

Source of wealth: ABC Supply

Hendricks is number one for the fifth year in a row. She owns and runs the building materials company ABC Supply, which she co-founded with her husband Ken (died 2007).

2. Judy Faulkner

Net worth: US$ 6.7 billion (R$ 34.19 billion)

Source of wealth: Epic Systems

Founder and CEO of Wisconsin-based electronic medical records company Epic Systems. The business’s revenue grew 13% in 2021 to US$3.8 billion (R$19.39 billion) and increased its owner’s fortune.

3. Judy Love

Net worth: US$ 5.2 billion (R$ 26.53 billion)

Source of wealth: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love and her husband, Tom Love, founded the convenience store chain Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores in 1964. Today, the company is present in more than 580 cities in 41 states, with estimated revenue of US$ 25.5 billion. . Forbes estimates his net worth at $5.2 billion.

4. Johnelle Hunt

Net worth: US$ 4.3 billion (R$ 21.94 billion)

Source of wealth: JB Hunt Transport

Hunt, 90, co-founded the trucking company JB Hunt Transport with her late husband in 1961. His net worth is estimated at $4.3 billion, which earned him a tie for 4th place with Marian Ilitch.

5. Marian Ilych (tie)

Net worth: US$ 4.3 billion (R$ 21.94 billion)

Source of wealth: Little Caesars

Co-founder of the Little Caesars pizza chain with her husband, Mike (died 2017), Ilitch also owns the Detroit Red Wings professional ice hockey team and is worth an estimated $4.3 billion.

6. Thai Lee

Net worth: US$ 4.1 billion (R$ 20.92 billion)

Source of wealth: SHI International

Lee is a co-founder of information technology provider SHI International from 1989. She still runs the company and had record sales of $12.3 billion in 2021.

7. Gail Miller

Net worth: US$ 4 billion (R$ 20.41 billion)

Source of wealth: Larry H. Miller Group and NBA Utah Jazz

Starting with a Toyota dealership in 1979, Miller and her husband Larry (died 2009) built the Larry H. Miller Group with 60 car dealerships in the western US. At the end of 2021, it sold the dealerships for almost US$ 3.5 billion (R$ 17.85 billion). In 2020, she also sold the NBA team Utah Jazz for nearly $1.7 billion.

8. Lynda Resnick (tie)

Net worth: US$ 4 billion (R$ 20.41 billion)

Source of wealth: Wonderful Co

Resnick is a co-owner of agricultural giant Wonderful Co. with her husband Stewart. The company grows and sells almonds, pistachios, tangerines and other foods in California, Texas and Mexico.

9. Meg Whitman

Net worth: US$ 3.1 billion (R$ 15.81 billion)

Source of wealth: eBay

Whitman ran eBay for a decade and amassed most of his estimated $3.1 billion fortune in that period. She also oversaw the Hewlett-Packard division of HP Inc. and at HPE.

10. Oprah Winfrey

Net worth: US$ 2.6 billion (R$ 13.26 billion)

Source of wealth: TV

The former TV talk show host invested in girdle company Spanx and maternity services company Maven Clinic last year. Forbes estimates her fortune at $2.6 billion.