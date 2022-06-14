This Is Us | Other series on Star+ for those who liked it

One of the greatest dramas of our time has come to an end, the series This Is Uswith all seasons available on Star+. The series is known for being a good choice for those who like to get emotional with audiovisual productions, as well as bringing good stories about family and relationships.

For plot orphans, however, the streaming service has other titles that bring these elements, whether good drama series or other family stories – or both. Check out, below, a selection of 10 series for those who are already missing the Pearson family.

Grey’s Anatomy

17 seasons available on Star+

The biggest drama series today, which has conquered thousands of fans around the world, could not be left out of this list. The story follows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital as they face daily life-or-death decisions. They look to each other for comfort and sometimes more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships are black and white.

Modern Family

11 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Anyone who likes a good series about family will surely love – if they don’t already – “Modern Family”. The comedy follows three different families through the lens of a documentary filmmaker and his team. Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) is the patriarch of this complicated, confused and loving modern family.

Life & Beth

1 season available exclusively on Star+

Beth’s (Amy Schumer) life is great on paper. She has a great career at a wine distributor, has a successful boyfriend and lives in Manhattan. But a sudden incident forces Beth to face her past, changing her life forever. Through flashbacks, Beth discovers how she became who she is and who she wants to become – someone with a grander, bolder and more authentic life.

Private Practice

6 seasons available exclusively on Star+

“Private Practice” is a spin-off of “Grey’s Anatomy”, focused on the character Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh). In the plot, doctors at Seaside Health and Wellness work on the most difficult cases, with patients and medical needs that often pose moral and ethical dilemmas. As much as they may disagree at work, and their personal lives may complicate things, at the end of the day they are best friends, always ready to help each other out.

better things

4 seasons available exclusively on Star+

“Better Things” tells the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), an actress and single mother from Los Angeles who raises three daughters: Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward). She needs to be a mother, father, referee and police. Sam also looks after her mother Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expatriate who lives across the street. Sam isn’t perfect, and sometimes, when she feels guilty, she makes it very clear that she loves her daughters and her mother, too. She’s just trying to make a living, raise her daughters and have fun with friends, and if she has time, make a time for herself.

The Big Leap

1 season available exclusively on Star+

“The Big Leap” is a drama about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what is yours. The series revolves around a group of diverse and unlucky characters who try to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that could ruin their lives.

Breeders

2 seasons available exclusively on Star+

In this heartfelt and uncompromising comedy, Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) grapple with their full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, their relationship problems and the difficulties of caring for their young children, Luke and Ava.

Love in the Time of Corona

1 season available exclusively on Star+

This romantic comedy drama follows four interconnected stories. James (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Sade (Nicolette Robinson) face the struggles of being first-time parents while thinking they might be out of sync. The platonic relationship of best friends Oscar (Tommy Dorfman) and Elle (Rainey Qualley) becomes even more complicated. After spending months apart, Paul (Gil Bellows) and Sarah (Rya Kihlstedt) reluctantly quarantine together when their daughter Sophie (Ava Bellows) returns from college. Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell) is a strong-willed woman who is determined to celebrate her 50th anniversary with Charles (Charles Robinson), who is in rehab.

Love from a Distance

1 season available exclusively on Star+

Two-episode miniseries, “Love from a Distance” is an exciting romantic comedy with a touch of drama, which relates eight stories with quarantine as a backdrop and love as the main protagonist. The series’ tone is upbeat and positive, without forgetting the drama, tension and conflicts typical of the difficult times in which these stories are set.

ignorant angels

1 season available exclusively on Star+

When Antonia’s (Cristiana Capotondi) husband Massimo (Luca Argentero) is killed in an accident, she discovers that he was having an affair with a young man, Michele (Eduardo Scarpetta). Antonia, devastated by the news, finds herself investigating her husband’s secret life and forges an unexpected and deep friendship with Michele and her eccentric circle of friends; practically the second family of her late husband. Thanks to all of them, she will change her perspective on life, but will she learn to love again?