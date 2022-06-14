Thor 4: What Guardians of the Galaxy Will Look Like in Love and Thunder

Will Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) troupe play a major role in Chris Hemsworth’s film?

Everyone is looking forward to checking out Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Or even check out who will be Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) lover in Taika Waititi’s film. However, it’s important to remember that the project is full of cameos — including the Guardians of the Galaxy folks. But what will be the role of the troupe led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in the new adventure starring Chris Hemsworth’s character? The trailer may have already hinted at the length of this plot arc:

Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor 4





For those who don’t remember, the end of Avengers: Endgame shows Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy on an interplanetary journey, after leaving Asgard under the command of Valkyrie. Thus, it is essential to bring this group on a new God of Thunder adventure in order to maintain the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thus, Taika Waititi’s feature has already guaranteed the presence of Star-Lord, Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

However, according to the trailer, the Guardians of the Galaxy are not expected to appear much in Love and Thunder (in the original) in order to make room for Thor’s solo adventure. In the images, it looks like Quill and Thor are saying goodbye, leaving the avenger in some unknown location, along with Korg (Taika Waititi). And they don’t seem to be in the conflict with Christian Bale’s villain Gorr, according to the official synopsis. Marvel’s original plan was to release guardians 3 before Thor 4but the calendar changed with the confusion surrounding James Gunn – responsible for the Peter Quill franchise, but causing delays due to his involvement with The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Understand the controversy surrounding Chris Pratt and James Gunn

Anyway, James Gunn asked for some changes to the Thor 4 script for Taika Waititi, for continuity reasons. It is worth remembering that this should already give hints about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which should focus on the search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) — who disappeared in Ultimatum — and the arrival of Adam Warlock, who will be played by Will Poulter. But before this feature arrives in May 2023, we still have the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, scheduled for December this year.

What is the story of Thor 4?





Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, in a kind of “midlife crisis”. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (who inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to the Mighty Thor).

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. The film also features appearances from Russell Crowe (as Zeus) and Jaimie Alexander (reprising the role of Sif). Whether Loki will appear is another story… The film will also have the participation of Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy and Sam Neil, who will play Asgardian actors in a theatrical play that should represent the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 7th.